News: Another council contract for Horbury





From its headquarters in the Moorgate area, the group combines a number of subsidiaries that specialise in areas including joinery, ceilings, dry lining and health and safety training.



The Horbury Property Services subsidiary is now part of a significant programme of fire door installations to blocks of flats where there is a closed balcony/corridor. The new fire doors will meet current requirements for fire resisting doors. Horbury Property Services will also ensure that the fire compartmentation within ceilings is brought up to the latest standards.



Richard Sutton, general manager at Horbury Property Services, said: "Fire safety is incredibly important and Nuneaton and Bedworth Council is taking a responsible approach by upgrading its fire doors and fire compartmentation. Our expertise in fire safety and as FIRAS-approved contractors means we can help to ensure a housing provider is compliant and occupants are being protected."



Nuneaton and Bedworth Council is a provider of affordable, quality homes across northern Warwickshire.



As well as providing passive fire services, Horbury Property Services offers a full range of works, which can form part of planned maintenance programmes. This includes fire alarm and emergency light testing, plus ceiling and dry wall partitioning inspection, installation, repair and maintenance of fire doors, joinery works, flooring installation, portable appliance testing, electrical testing and installation work, building fabric repairs as well as external cladding and render repairs.



Horbury Property Services, part of the Horbury Group based in Rotherham, has secured a project to replace fire doors and update fire compartmentation in a number of buildings, including offices and a library for Nuneaton and Bedworth Council.