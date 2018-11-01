News: Airmaster wins contractor of the year award
By Tom Austen
Rotherham-based mechanical services company Airmaster has won a coveted industry award, recognised for setting the benchmark for the industry.
Based at Swallownest, Airmaster design, install and maintain bespoke, energy efficient heating and air conditioning systems for a range of market sectors.
The RAC Cooling Industry Awards were held at the Park Lane Hilton in London where over 600 of the refrigeration and air conditioning industry elite came together for a night of recognition and celebration of the sector's achievements.
Airmaster, who work with big-name clients like Not on the High Street nationwide, impressed judges to be named the Contractor of the Year.
The judges said: "We found this year's entries to be of an exceptional standard, but in the end, it was Airmaster who took the laurels for its holistic approach to the business of cooling. The judges particularly liked the company's enthusiasm for accreditation and the work Airmaster is doing for skills- in schools, in apprenticeships, in real "lifelong learning" and in promoting women in refrigeration. Airmaster set the benchmark for the industry."
Lisa Pogson, managing director of Airmaster who collected the award on the night on behalf of the team of 36, said: "To be told you are the best in the industry at what you do is such a privilege and an honour. We are all thrilled that the hard work, dedication to quality and expertise our team of brilliant staff offer all our clients.
"Our customer service is key; from commercial clients, manufacturers and educational teams to fit out contractors, retail and facilities teams, right across to domestic customers – that service now been recognised nationally. This award comes hot on the heels of our business development manager, Ian Fisher, being chosen from over 130 national entrants as one of 40 UK role models for the construction industry, so we are celebrating our exceptional team twice now."
