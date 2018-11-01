News: 90 more spaces for courts car park





that a new temporary car park on the site had opened on the cleared site adjacent to Forge Island and Rotherham Central station.



The Council acquired the former home of the Magistrates' Court, County Court and Family Court, from Her Majesty's Court and Tribunal Service (HMCTS) for £1 in 2017.



Following its demolition, and before any development takes place, 40 temporary parking spaces were created on the former access roadways and parking spaces which used to serve the former Court building off Main Street to form a public off street car park.



Advertisement Rothbiz reported earlier this month that a new temporary car park on the site had opened on the cleared site adjacent to Forge Island and Rotherham Central station.The Council acquired the former home of the Magistrates' Court, County Court and Family Court, from Her Majesty's Court and Tribunal Service (HMCTS) for £1 in 2017.Following its demolition, and before any development takes place, 40 temporary parking spaces were created on the former access roadways and parking spaces which used to serve the former Court building off Main Street to form a public off street car park.

Now a planning application has been submitted by the Council's parking services team to create a further 90 "pay and display" spaces.



Current charges on the site sees motorists paying £1 to park for two hours, £2 for four hours or £3 to park all day.



Only built in 1994, the buildings by the canal were vacated in September 2016 after the Government decided to close 86 of the original 91 courts earmarked for closure under its modernisation plans.



The Rotherham building provided 62,785 sq ft of floorspace over four floors but was dubbed "poor quality" and work was transferred to Sheffield.



In the longer term, the former courts site has been identified for residential development.



Images: Google maps Now a planning application has been submitted by the Council's parking services team to create a further 90 "pay and display" spaces.Current charges on the site sees motorists paying £1 to park for two hours, £2 for four hours or £3 to park all day.Only built in 1994, the buildings by the canal were vacated in September 2016 after the Government decided to close 86 of the original 91 courts earmarked for closure under its modernisation plans.The Rotherham building provided 62,785 sq ft of floorspace over four floors but was dubbed "poor quality" and work was transferred to Sheffield.In the longer term, the former courts site has been identified for residential development.

Rotherham Council is hoping to use the remainder of the site of the former Magistrate's Court buildings as a car park until redevelopment takes place.