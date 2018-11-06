News: Rotherham Housing Development Summit returns
By Tom Austen
Ambitious plans for Rotherham are set to be discussed as the Housing Development Summit returns for 2018.
First held in 2016, the events attract architects, developers, investors, estate agents and building contractors, bringing together people from across the housing industry in the region. It showcases how the Council and its partners are working together to deliver new homes and key projects through innovative programmes throughout the borough.
This year's topics at the event on November 21 will include: Local Plan, Bassingthorpe, housing sites, Modern Methods of Construction, Housing Strategy and pipeline of sites. Delegates will have the opportunity to pose questions on plans with partners in group discussion sessions on key topics.
Developers will also have the chance to be part of the next wave of transformation in the town, with information about the latest opportunities taking place in Rotherham, including the town centre, available on the day.
Cllr. Dominic Beck, Cabinet Member for Housing at Rotherham Council, said: "The Rotherham Developer Summit is an exciting event for both the Council and those involved in housing across the region. It's a chance to engage with each other, discover new opportunities and shine a light on the transformation that is already taking place across Rotherham.
"70 people had already signed up to attend after just a week, so we're delighted to see that partners are keen to get involved, and help us achieve the Council’s vision to extend opportunities and plan for the future of Rotherham."
Last year's Rotherham Housing Developer Summit was a great success with over 100 delegates attending. It gave the Council an opportunity to engage with many key stakeholders directly, discussing future opportunities of working together and making new business connections.
Delegates found out about aspirations for the Town Centre, Bassingthorpe Farm and Swinton, as well as hearing about the Council's innovative site cluster model and opportunities for new housing across smaller sites.
Bookings for the event at Rotherham United's New York Stadium can be made through the event website.
Images: Halliday Clark
