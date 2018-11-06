News: Tasty deal for Yorkshire Crisps
By Tom Austen
The Yorkshire Crisp Company has shown its appetite for growth by expanding into further units at its Rotherham manufacturing base.
The luxury hand cooked crisps and popcorn maker has renewed its lease and acquired another unit at Waleswood Industrial Estate - meaning the company now occupies four units on the popular business park.
The company, founded in 2005 by businessman and part-time farmer Ashley Turner, produces its award-winning produce using a small, dedicated team using the finest local ingredients for a local, national and international market.
Prestigious stockists of Yorkshire Crisps include John Lewis food halls, West End theatres, Virgin Atlantic, and Malmaison Hotels.
Advertisement
The luxury hand cooked crisps and popcorn maker has renewed its lease and acquired another unit at Waleswood Industrial Estate - meaning the company now occupies four units on the popular business park.
The company, founded in 2005 by businessman and part-time farmer Ashley Turner, produces its award-winning produce using a small, dedicated team using the finest local ingredients for a local, national and international market.
Prestigious stockists of Yorkshire Crisps include John Lewis food halls, West End theatres, Virgin Atlantic, and Malmaison Hotels.
Advertisement
0 comments:
Post a Comment