News: Tasty deal for Yorkshire Crisps

Images: Wake Smith

Yorkshire Crisps has taken a five year lease on its existing three units and a new five year lease on an adjacent 3,334 sq ft unit – totalling 14,060 sq ft of manufacturing, storage and office space.Solicitors Wake Smith advised on the lease for Yorkshire Crisps for the new premises.Ashley Turner, director of Yorkshire Crisps (pictured, centre), said: "This location really works for us. We pride ourselves on local connections - our crisps are made from carefully selected potatoes that are grown by local farmers on the chalky soils of the Yorkshire Wolds and we source all our packaging from Yorkshire suppliers. That means we have to be easily accessible for our suppliers and our employees."Tom Weightman, solicitor in Wake Smith's commercial property division (pictured, left), added: "We were really pleased to be able to advise on the lease requirements."We are delighted to have helped this popular independent business maintain its Yorkshire roots and expand in their existing location. We wish them the best of luck for the future."In 2017 sales of Yorkshire Crisps' gourmet products, which have won Best Snack in the Caterer and Hotelkeeper Awards for Excellence Awards and Gold Great Taste Awards, grew with an increase in turnover of 28% to £2.1m.As well as its online shop, Yorkshire Crisps supplies farm shops, delis, coffee shops, sandwich bars, pubs, wine bars, theatres and many independent retailers.The company also supplies hamper manufacturers including Lanchester Wines and Gifts, Spicers of Hythe, Simply Thank You, Highland Fayre, Virginia Heywood, Tordoff Wines and Gifts and ClearWater Hampers and exports worldwide to Europe and countries further afield including Russia, Hong Kong, Bahrain and United Arab Emirates.