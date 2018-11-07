News: Clean vehicle campaign’s bid to fuel change
By Tom Austen
A new campaign has been launched across South Yorkshire to encourage drivers to consider ultra-low emission vehicles and alternative fuel cars.
Care4Air's "Fuelling Change" campaign aims to increase awareness of the ultra-low emission cars currently available to drivers in order to improve air quality in the region.
These include electric, hydrogen and gas-powered vehicles that emit very low emissions.
A joint initiative of the Barnsley, Doncaster, Sheffield and Rotherham councils, Care4Air has been informing local people, businesses and organisations about how they can contribute to improving air quality across South Yorkshire since its formation in 2004.
As part of the Fuelling Change campaign, a number of events are planned when members of the public will be able to find out more about the ultra-low emission vehicle options available to them.
With electric vehicle suppliers in attendance on the day, people will be able to see affordable, practical alternatives to their current petrol and diesel cars and book test drives to try them for themselves.
A Rotherham launch event is being held at Parkgate Shopping on Friday November 9.
Rotherham (alongside Sheffield and Doncaster) is one of 38 English local authorities with one or more roads forecast persistently to exceed NO2 legal limits based on initial modelling. Councils have been charged with putting together feasibility studies as to whether a "Clean Air Zone" (CAZ) is needed in their area.
Final plans on what measures can be introduced so that air quality limits are achieved within the shortest possible time are due by December 2018. Sheffield Council said that it would be working with Rotherham Council, Highways England and other stakeholders having secured £100,000 from the Government's Joint Air Quality Unit.
Fuelling Change website
Images: ITM Power
Fuelling Change website
Images: ITM Power
