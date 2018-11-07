News: Rolls-Royce powers latest Airbus jetliner on first flight





As the second member of the A330neo Family, the A330-800 is the most efficient, longest-range entry-level widebody aircraft. The Trent 7000 is the exclusive engine for the A330neo and the seventh in a Trent family that has now accumulated more than 125 million engine flying hours.



The 68-72,000lb thrust Trent 7000 is expected to deliver a step change in performance and economics compared to the Trent 700. Benefitting from a bypass ratio double that of its predecessor, the Trent 7000 will improve specific fuel consumption by ten per cent, and will significantly reduce noise.



Chris Davie, programme director - Trent 7000 at Rolls-Royce, said: "We are proud to power this latest version of the A330 family and congratulate Airbus on this achievement. The Trent 7000 is the latest chapter in a Trent success story and takes an outstanding aircraft to the next level of performance."



Guillaume Faury, president of Airbus Commercial Aircraft, said: "The A330-800 is an exceptionally versatile "route-opener," offering unbeatable economics for airlines – encompassing everything from short to very-long haul widebody missions. We look forward to the successful flight-test campaign, leading to certification next year."



The Trent engines include key components manufactured by Rolls-Royce in Rotherham.



The most advanced turbine blade casting facility in the world was officially opened on the Advanced Manufacturing Park (AMP) in Rotherham in 2014. The 150,000 sq ft facility employs around 150 people and has the capacity to manufacture more than 100,000 single crystal turbine blades a year.



The advanced turbine blade castings made in Rotherham rotate at 12,500 rpm, with their tips reaching 1,200mph – nearly twice the speed of sound. At take off each of the engine's high pressure turbine blades generates around 800 horsepower per blade - similar to a Formula One racing car.



There are two types of turbine blade manufactured at the Rotherham facility: high pressure (HP) and intermediate pressure (IP) single crystal blades. There are over 65 in every iconic Trent engine and 182 turbine blades in each Trent XWB engine.



The Rolls-Royce Trent 7000, the latest member of the Trent family of engines, has successfully powered the Airbus A330-800neo into the skies for its first test flight.