News: Papa John's pick out site for new Rotherham base
By Tom Austen
Leading pizza franchise, Papa John's, has outlined proposals to take on an empty restaurant in Rotherham town centre that would deliver 20 new jobs.
As one of the largest pizza companies in the world, Kentucky-based Papa John's has over 5,000 establishments, and operates a quality guarantee and commitment to making better pizza. With 400 units in the UK, where it has operated since 2001, the firm is expecting significant growth.
A planning application has been submitted that would enable the franchise to take on the premises at 16 Wellgate that have been empty since last year when it was used as the Taste of Madras restaurant. It was previously know as the Red Pepper Lounge.
The plans, drawn up by agents at Sanderson Weatherall, are for a change of use from a restaurant (Use Class A3) to a hot food takeaway (Use Class A5) with internal and external alterations.
Internal alterations include installing a customer order and waiting area at the front of the premises, beyond which would be a kitchen, cold store, control hub (dispatch area), washing up area, WC and bin store area.
If approved, the new outlet could create 20 full time jobs.
Liz Williams, managing director of Papa John's UK, said: "The UK offers the biggest market place for pizza sales outside the US and our region represents a huge opportunity for Papa John's and our franchisees. Papa John's stands out because the product is exceptional."
Planning permission is sought for the takeaway to operate from 11:00am to 11:00pm Sunday to Thursday and Bank Holidays and from 11:00am to 01:00am on Fridays and Saturdays.
The plans state that: "As most orders are for home delivery and in view of the peak business hours, it is not expected that the proposed change of use would have an adverse impact on the operation of the local road network or highway safety."
