News: Bluetree Group confirm Rotherham expansion
By Tom Austen
Fast-growing Rotherham-based print manufacturer, Bluetree Group, has confirmed further expansion at its Manvers base.
Bluetree Group is the market leader in online print and is made up of two customer facing brands - instantprint and Route1Print. Funding from Barclays and the Sheffield City Region Growth Fund Programme enabled Bluetree to move to a new 86,900 sq ft site at Brookfields Park in 2015. It took on the unit that had been empty since DBC Foodservice entered administration in 2012.
Having invested some £20m in its print production facility, the firm has now confirmed plans to expand its manufacturing facility into a neighbouring unit which will increase their total footprint by 45% to 145,000 sq ft, paving the way for Bluetree's continuing growth.
Adam Carnell, co-founder of instantprint said: "We're in an exciting position with the business continuing to grow very rapidly year on year as more consumers choose to purchase their printed products online. When we first moved into the building in 2015 it seemed vast but with the investment in new equipment the space has been filling up quickly. The additional production space will allow the business to fulfil its growing demand and also add new products to the current line-up."
With Bluetree's confirmed expansion, it is anticipated that recruitment will begin at the end of 2019 to fulfil various production roles within the new facility.
Vicki Russell, head of HR at Bluetree Group, said: "We're very lucky to have secured a neighbouring facility so we can continue to thrive in Rotherham with our dedicated, passionate work force that has expanded by over 200 colleagues over the past five years alone. With our expansion, we're very excited to invest in our existing workforce and look forward to welcoming even more members to the Bluetree family."
Renovation on the newly purchased facility will begin during spring 2019 and run through to early 2020; when Bluetree anticipates everything to be up and running.
With its roots dating back to 1989, the former Templeborough firm has evolved from a traditional screen printer to a predominantly digital offering. In 2012 the business merged with instantprint.co.uk to provide a multi-channel offering.
Since the merger, and for two years in a row, the firm was named as one of the top 100 Fastest Growing Companies in the Sunday Times Virgin Fast Track 100.
St Paul's Developments and funding partner Tritax Assets Ltd purchased the 85 acre former colliery and coking plant site at Manvers from Rotherham Council in 2005 and the brownfield regeneration specialist completed around 1.7 m sq ft of industrial and warehouse space, bringing over 1,800 jobs to Rotherham.
Nearby Cortonwood Colliery is where the 1984 miners strike began and was also the first colliery to be closed after the miners' strike ended.
Bluetree Group website
Images: Bluetree
