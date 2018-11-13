News: Gym plan for historic Rotherham building
By Tom Austen
Part of a prominent corner building at the foot of Rotherham town centre's regenerated High Street could be converted into a gym as part of plans submitted to the Council.
38-40 College Street comprises a three storey, self contained building with a Portland Stone façade and was given a guide price of £150,000 - £200,000, by leading firm, Acuitus, when it went up for auction early last year. It sold for £245,000.
Now plans have been submitted which would enable the first floor of the property, currently "dead space" between the ground floor retail space and second floor snooker hall, to be converted into a gym.
If approved, the vacant ground floor units would be subdivided.
Last year applicants, Finematch Ltd, a London-based property company, secured planning permission to convert the second floor into five apartments.
