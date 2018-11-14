News: Grimm & Co wins a White Rose Award





Opening in a former pub in 2016, the Apothecary to the Magical sells wild schemes, evil plots, charms, curses and kitchenware. It was recently voted "No. 159 best shop for all things wicked" by Witch? magazine.



Above the shop, the Yorkshire charity runs innovative storytelling and writing workshops for children in the local area, to unleash their imaginations and build confidence, self-respect and communication skills.



Run by tourism member organisation, Welcome to Yorkshire, the awards recognise the very best of this county's thriving tourism industry including pubs and restaurants, food and drink, hotels and caravan sites, visitor attractions, cultural events and customer service.



At the event in Harrogate this week, Grimm & Co was named as the Small Attraction of the Year.



Advertisement Opening in a former pub in 2016, the Apothecary to the Magical sells wild schemes, evil plots, charms, curses and kitchenware. It was recently voted "No. 159 best shop for all things wicked" by Witch? magazine.Above the shop, the Yorkshire charity runs innovative storytelling and writing workshops for children in the local area, to unleash their imaginations and build confidence, self-respect and communication skills.Run by tourism member organisation, Welcome to Yorkshire, the awards recognise the very best of this county's thriving tourism industry including pubs and restaurants, food and drink, hotels and caravan sites, visitor attractions, cultural events and customer service.At the event in Harrogate this week, Grimm & Co was named as the Small Attraction of the Year.

Just being a finalist meant that the charity will be profiled by Welcome to Yorkshire.



Sir Gary Verity DL, chief executive of Welcome to Yorkshire, said: "Every single winner and finalist this evening deserves huge congratulations, they are all stars of Yorkshire and the UK’s tourism industry and should be incredibly proud of their achievements.



"Yorkshire has some of the best food and drink, accommodation, arts and attractions in the world thanks to the fantastic effort of our members and I hope they are as proud as we are of everything we achieve together to keep our county a number one visitor destination."



The charity has attracted thousands of young people for story-making sessions and 100% of teachers said their experience had been positive for them and for their class. It has also had visitors from around the world.



The unique workshops are free for children so the charity, which relies on volunteers, must continually work to raise funds. The apothecary shop supports the charity, with all proceeds going towards the running of the workshops.



Grimm & Co website



Images: Welcome To Yorkshire / Grimm & Co Just being a finalist meant that the charity will be profiled by Welcome to Yorkshire.Sir Gary Verity DL, chief executive of Welcome to Yorkshire, said: "Every single winner and finalist this evening deserves huge congratulations, they are all stars of Yorkshire and the UK’s tourism industry and should be incredibly proud of their achievements."Yorkshire has some of the best food and drink, accommodation, arts and attractions in the world thanks to the fantastic effort of our members and I hope they are as proud as we are of everything we achieve together to keep our county a number one visitor destination."The charity has attracted thousands of young people for story-making sessions and 100% of teachers said their experience had been positive for them and for their class. It has also had visitors from around the world.The unique workshops are free for children so the charity, which relies on volunteers, must continually work to raise funds. The apothecary shop supports the charity, with all proceeds going towards the running of the workshops.

Grimm & Co, the innovative literacy charity that brings a truly unique retail offering to Rotherham's High Street, has won a prestigious White Rose Award at the largest celebration of tourism in the UK.