News: Rotherham school sold
By Tom Austen
A closed independent day school in Rotherham has been acquired by an independent, special needs education schools and care programmes provider.
Rothbiz reported earlier this year that the Bramley Campus of the Focus School on the Hellaby Industrial Estate was up for sale with agents Crosthwaite Commercial marketing the property as a "unique freehold opportunity."
Operated by Plymouth Brethren Christian Church, the school closed in November 2017 and was formerly known as the Elsworth House School.
The school began using the site in 2004 and planning permission was granted on appeal in 2006. Rotherham Council had refused the change of use plans based on "inappropriate use in an allocated industrial area."
