News: Rotherham school sold

Images: Crosthwaite Commercial

Now Crosthwaite Commercial has confirmed that a deal for the Bramley Campus Focus School has been concluded on behalf of the Trustees. The freehold was purchased by Witherslack Group for £650,000.Headquartered in Cumbria, England, Witherslack is a provider of education, therapeutic and residential care for children and young people with special education needs. Since its foundation in 1996, Witherslack has grown from a small, regional provider of specialist schools and children's homes, into a national provider of a wider range of services for children and young people.Since the deal went through, a planning application has been submitted for the replacement of existing modular cabin with a new smaller modular cabin and recruitment is underway for teaching and support staff.The new school is set to operate as Abbeywood School and is set to offer state-of-the-art learning resources and well equipped environments.