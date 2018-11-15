Thursday, November 15, 2018

News: Rotherham school sold

A closed independent day school in Rotherham has been acquired by an independent, special needs education schools and care programmes provider.

Rothbiz reported earlier this year that the Bramley Campus of the Focus School on the Hellaby Industrial Estate was up for sale with agents Crosthwaite Commercial marketing the property as a "unique freehold opportunity."

Operated by Plymouth Brethren Christian Church, the school closed in November 2017 and was formerly known as the Elsworth House School.

The school began using the site in 2004 and planning permission was granted on appeal in 2006. Rotherham Council had refused the change of use plans based on "inappropriate use in an allocated industrial area."

Now Crosthwaite Commercial has confirmed that a deal for the Bramley Campus Focus School has been concluded on behalf of the Trustees. The freehold was purchased by Witherslack Group for £650,000.

Headquartered in Cumbria, England, Witherslack is a provider of education, therapeutic and residential care for children and young people with special education needs. Since its foundation in 1996, Witherslack has grown from a small, regional provider of specialist schools and children's homes, into a national provider of a wider range of services for children and young people.

Since the deal went through, a planning application has been submitted for the replacement of existing modular cabin with a new smaller modular cabin and recruitment is underway for teaching and support staff.

The new school is set to operate as Abbeywood School and is set to offer state-of-the-art learning resources and well equipped environments.

