News: Plans in for new Rotherham restaurant





that Rotherham Council were refusing to allow current and new drinking establishments to take on retail units close to The Courtyard in Wickersley.



A new craft beer style bar wanted to open in the former Village Butcher premises on Bawtry Road and an application followed from the owners of The Courtyard who wanted to expand the popular bar into an adjacent retail unit.



Concerns about late night noise nuisance were raised and the plans were refused as they would reduce the percentage of A1 (retail) uses below 65% in the area, contrary to newly adopted local planning policies.



Now a new application has been submitted that involves fitting out the current shell of three units on Bawtry Road to combine them to form a new A3 restaurant unit. The buildings current consents are for Retail (A1) and Sui Generis Uses. Sui Generis means a use that does not fall within any particular use class.



The plans, drawn up by SLA Design, state: "The site currently comprises of three adjacent unoccupied retail units which were previously used as a butcher, a delicatessen and a tattoo parlour. The butchers and deli front immediately onto Bawtry Road but the tattoo parlour fronts into the Courtyard.



"The proposal involves "knocking through" and combining all three units whilst fully fitting out the new unit with a new kitchen, toilets and front of house furniture."



The applicant is Martin Green, joint owner of the bar at The Courtyard who lives in Rotherham and is managing director of leading entertainment provider, Redtooth.



Opening hours of 8:30am until 12am seven days a week are proposed, enabling "Seasons Restaurant" to cater for breakfast, lunchtime and dinner.



Access would be from inside the courtyard.



A planning statement is being prepared but the applicants have stated that: "It is highly unlikely that the proposed development will have any impact upon the amenities of the existing residents in the locality and the surrounding businesses as similar operating hours and servicing arrangements are to be adopted as per the existing businesses around the site."



Rotherham Council's highways department has already raised concerns that the restaurant use has the potential to generate increased parking demand and affect nearby residential streets.



Over the road, at The Tanyard, a



With updated designs to address concerns over visual amenity and overlooking, planners concluded that the proposed development represents an acceptable form of development in this locality.



Having seen planning permission turned down for a real ale / craft beer bar, new plans have now been revealed that would create a new restaurant inside empty retail units in a popular Rotherham suburb.