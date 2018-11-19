News: Council approves land sales for redevelopment





Rothbiz reported this time last year on the Council's plan for York Road , Eastwood, where it hopes to see land used for the delivery of new homes.Rothbiz has also reported on the disposal of a former boys' school at St Ann's that dates back to the 1800s.The 1.17 acre site at York Road comprises two car parks and a garage site which is largely cleared and almost ready to be redeveloped. Market testing has been carried out regarding a redevelopment opportunity and it is expected that 30 houses could be built on the site.Cabinet members have now agreed the final terms of the disposal and/or development agreement, with a procurement process to be carried out to sell the land.

Cllr. Chris Read, leader of Rotherham Council, explained: "Part of the reason why we are doing it like this is so we get some control over the development rather than just selling the land off and leaving it open to whatever a private developer might come in. We can't guarantee that it might do all the things that people might like but we are trying, as far as possible, so that the Council has as much control as possible."



Six responses were received during market testing "demonstrating a healthy appetite for the scheme." Bidders will be now given the deadline of the second week in March 2019 to submit proposals.



St Ann's Road Board School opened a new boy's department in 1893 on the corner of St Leonard's Road. Providing accommodation for 244 children, the stone building includes a 45 ft bell tower above the main entrance.



The original boys department became the St Leonard's annexe of the Rotherham College of Arts and Technology in late 1979. The former girls department and infants department building was converted into the Unity Centre in early 2000. This would not form part of the proposed sale.



Cllr. Denise Lelliott, cabinet member for jobs and the local economy at Rotherham Council, explained: "Formerly leased to the Unity Centre it has unfortunately come into disrepair and we decided to take it back and do market testing to see if there were any expressions of interest for this building. It came back, and there were, so it is recommended that the property be sold to one of the parties that put forward an offer.



"A bit like the York Road sale, there will be conditions put on so that it will get redeveloped. We don't want another situation where we've sold a building and then nothing happens."



Potential bidders, or the expected income that the Council could achieve from selling both plots, have not been made public due to commercial sensitivities.



Two plots of land on the edge of the town centre are set to be disposed of by Rotherham Council - one to a developer through a procurement exercise and one by private treaty.