News: Free parking in Rotherham returns for the festive season

Cllr. Denise Lelliott, Cabinet Member for Jobs and the Local Economy at Rotherham Council, said: "We will provide free Saturday parking in Council-owned car parks and on-street bays over the festive period which will help shoppers and businesses alike. Local traders have said that the free parking in the run up to the festive season gives them a vital boost to their businesses.

"Shopping in the town centre gives lots of choice for customers and we encourage them to come along and use the free parking to see the great range of gifts and products on offer.



"This Christmas, we hope that everyone in Rotherham gets behind their local shops and businesses - your support can really make a difference to our local economy."



Maximum stay restrictions will still apply and Saturday parking charges will be applicable again from January 5 2019.



Events in the town centre this year include "Christmas Mix" aimed at children and families on December 8. On December 15 the town will welcome festive performances from The City of Sheffield Pipe Band, Liberty Church Choir and Thorpe Hesley Brass Band



Santa's Grotto is at Rotherham Markets from November 24 and this year's pantomime, Dick Whittington, has its first performance at the Civic Theatre on November 30.



Rotherham Council has re-introduced free weekend parking for visitors to Rotherham town centre in the run up to Christmas in all council-owned on-street bays and off-street car parks.The annual lights switch-on event taking place last week signaled the start of free car parking on Saturdays. Sunday parking remains free as normal, as does on street parking after 6pm.