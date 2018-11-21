News: Gleeson gets go ahead for £12m Rotherham housing scheme





Rothbiz reported last year that



The Council has led on the disposal of the site which was being sold under a tri-partite agreement between the relevant land owners.



The latest application now has full planning permission for the erection of 145 dwellings comprising a mix of two, three and four bedroom properties in the form of detached, semi-detached and terraced dwellings.



Gleeson focuses solely on building low cost homes and only builds affordable homes. It has developed a range of financial support packages for prospective buyers and makes use of Government incentives such as Help To Buy. With 65 sites in the North of England, it has previously built the popular Carlise Park development (pictured) with 381 new homes located between Kilnhurst and Swinton.



Based on comparable regeneration sites, the company expects that approximately 80% of new occupants at Dalton will be first time buyers, mainly from the local area.



Discussions with the Council have led to the applicant offering a Unilateral Undertaking to secure the affordable housing offer. In addition, the developers do not sell to landlords.



Advertisement Rothbiz reported last year that plans were being updated for the site at Dalton, which has been overgrown scrub land for a number of years.The Council has led on the disposal of the site which was being sold under a tri-partite agreement between the relevant land owners.The latest application now has full planning permission for the erection of 145 dwellings comprising a mix of two, three and four bedroom properties in the form of detached, semi-detached and terraced dwellings.Gleeson focuses solely on building low cost homes and only builds affordable homes. It has developed a range of financial support packages for prospective buyers and makes use of Government incentives such as Help To Buy. With 65 sites in the North of England, it has previously built the popular Carlise Park development (pictured) with 381 new homes located between Kilnhurst and Swinton.Based on comparable regeneration sites, the company expects that approximately 80% of new occupants at Dalton will be first time buyers, mainly from the local area.Discussions with the Council have led to the applicant offering a Unilateral Undertaking to secure the affordable housing offer. In addition, the developers do not sell to landlords.

Steve Gamble, land director at Gleeson Regeneration, said: "We specialise in the provision of low cost, for sale housing. We are giving customers at the lower end of the housing market a chance to afford to buy their own home.



"We take special care in determining prices that are affordable to as much of the local market as possible and always consult the Government's annual survey of earnings for a given area to ensure that both our two and three bed entry level prices are at a point that are affordable to at least 90% of local working couples.



"At this site it gets a little bit better because at Dalton we are offering all of our 39, two bed properties at a fixed price which will only be available to first time buyers under the age of 40. The prices of these homes will be capped throughout the development at a price of £95,000 with any annual sales price limited to no more than the annual percentage rise of the Government's national living wage rate.



"A two bed sold to a first time buyer with Help To Buy would reduce the initial mortgageable sum to £71,000. A weekly cost based on a fixed two year mortgage product would be just £52 a week. Yes these homes do require a 5% deposit, which is around £4,000, but once that is done, the mortgage repayments mean that these homes are much more affordable to young people than renting, or even renting a local authority house."



Gamble added that Gleeson is committed to using local apprentices on the scheme which will see an investment of around £12m - around a third will be on wages for directly employed labour or indirectly through suppliers and sub-contractors.



Construction on this site is expected to help to sustain or create 213 full time equivalent direct jobs during the anticipated six year construction phase.



MJ Gleeson website



Images: Edward Architecture / RMBC Steve Gamble, land director at Gleeson Regeneration, said: "We specialise in the provision of low cost, for sale housing. We are giving customers at the lower end of the housing market a chance to afford to buy their own home."We take special care in determining prices that are affordable to as much of the local market as possible and always consult the Government's annual survey of earnings for a given area to ensure that both our two and three bed entry level prices are at a point that are affordable to at least 90% of local working couples."At this site it gets a little bit better because at Dalton we are offering all of our 39, two bed properties at a fixed price which will only be available to first time buyers under the age of 40. The prices of these homes will be capped throughout the development at a price of £95,000 with any annual sales price limited to no more than the annual percentage rise of the Government's national living wage rate."A two bed sold to a first time buyer with Help To Buy would reduce the initial mortgageable sum to £71,000. A weekly cost based on a fixed two year mortgage product would be just £52 a week. Yes these homes do require a 5% deposit, which is around £4,000, but once that is done, the mortgage repayments mean that these homes are much more affordable to young people than renting, or even renting a local authority house."Gamble added that Gleeson is committed to using local apprentices on the scheme which will see an investment of around £12m - around a third will be on wages for directly employed labour or indirectly through suppliers and sub-contractors.Construction on this site is expected to help to sustain or create 213 full time equivalent direct jobs during the anticipated six year construction phase.

The planning board at Rotherham Council has given its approval for Gleeson, the Sheffield-based urban regeneration and strategic land specialist, to bring a former allotment site back to life with a £12m housing development.