News: United Caps progress Rotherham plans
By Tom Austen
United Caps, an international manufacturer of caps and closures, has submitted detailed plans for its multimillion pound new facility in Rotherham that will manufacture beverage and dairy closures.
Rothbiz reported earlier this year that the Luxembourg-based multinational had selected a site at Dinnington for its first UK location.
The plans are for phased development on a 4.1 hectare site on the former Dinnington Colliery site.
The plans, drawn up by William Saunders, state that United Caps has purchased the land from developer St Paul's Developments who produced the masterplan for the wider area, and have also sold adjacent plots of land to other developers for industrial development. This month Trebor Developments secured detailed planning consent for a 78,458 sq ft industrial speculative development on the site.
Formerly known as Procap, the company is a European leader in the development, production and sale of plastic caps and closures. A preferred partner to the world's leading companies, United Caps produces custom designed specialty closures for the likes of Arla, Danone, Unilever, L'Oréal and Pfizer.
