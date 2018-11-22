News: United Caps progress Rotherham plans

</div>

Images: United Caps / William Saunders

The initial facility will be 54,000 sq ft, with an option to expand to 215,000 sq ft as business growth demands. Four phases of between 50,000 sq ft to 60,000 are proposed. Each phase will add an additional bay incorporating further factory and warehouse accommodation. The offices will be constructed fully as part of the first phase.The proposed development site is bounded by a sewage treatment works to its north, and Bluebell Wood Children's Hospice to the southwest. Access is from Todwick Road and plans include a car park to the offices with parking for 74 cars.The factory itself is comprised of an incoming materials area with roof mounted plant deck, production areas, and warehousing. The offices and incoming materials areas are the closest to the adjacent children's hospice. These areas feature the lowest parapet height.Production is expected to begin at the end of 2019 and will initially focus on beverage and dairy closures. This project represents an estimated €20m (£18m) investment including the first phase of machinery and is expected to increase group turnover by 15% in phase one and will initially employ 20 staff.The investment in Rotherham is being backed by a £1.5m direct grant from the Sheffield City Region Combined Authority.United Caps currently has seven production plants across Europe, in Belgium, France, Germany, Hungary, Ireland, Luxembourg (pictured) and Spain. It employs around 529 staff and had a turnover of €137m at the end of 2017. Last month, it announced it would also open a new manufacturing plant in Alençon, France to further its "Close to You" Strategy.