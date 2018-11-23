News: Rotherham Hospice chosen for Master Cutler's Challenge 2019
By Tom Austen
Rotherham Hospice has been chosen alongside St Luke’s in Sheffield, as one of the two chosen charities for the 12th annual Master Cutler's Challenge.
The Master Cutler's Challenge was launched in 2008, when the Master Cutler for that year, Gordon Bridge from AESSEAL in Rotherham, invited companies to transform a £50 investment into as much charity fundraising as possible.
Every year has seen the event grow – more than 500 companies have taken part to date, raising in excess of £1m for a range of charities.
And for 2019 Master Cutler Nick Cragg is aiming to see more businesses, groups and individuals than ever take up the challenge of raising money for his chosen organisations.
Advertisement
Cragg, the 380th Master Cutler since the first in 1624, said: "We are really grateful to Outokumpu, Senior Architectural Systems, Nicholas Associates and Jenkinson Insurance who have generously sponsored the seed fund to allow this to happen.
"My wife Liz and I have visited both hospices and were immediately convinced that these were two organisations that we wanted to work with because they do such fantastic work.
"We were overwhelmed when we learnt the amount of money both hospices have to raise annually simply to keep functioning on a daily level and that is why we want our supporters to start their fundraising activities and make a difference to two charities that make such a great difference to the lives of so many people."
Liz Barran, Head of Fundraising at Rotherham Hospice, added: "We are delighted to be chosen as one of 2019's benefitting charities from the Master Cutler Challenge. It's not only an honour to be part of such a prestigious challenge it is also humbling to see so many local companies willing to get involved for the two charities involved.
"Here at Rotherham Hospice we need to raise over £2.5m per year to continue to provide the first class care that we do, both in the hospice its self and out in the community. Being chosen to be involved with the Master Cutler Challenge is such an exciting time for all involved and we can't wait to get started."
The Master Cutler Challenge kicks off on February 7 2019 at in the stunning surroundings of Cutler's Hall in Sheffield.
Master Cutler website
Images: Rotherham Hospice
The Master Cutler's Challenge was launched in 2008, when the Master Cutler for that year, Gordon Bridge from AESSEAL in Rotherham, invited companies to transform a £50 investment into as much charity fundraising as possible.
Every year has seen the event grow – more than 500 companies have taken part to date, raising in excess of £1m for a range of charities.
And for 2019 Master Cutler Nick Cragg is aiming to see more businesses, groups and individuals than ever take up the challenge of raising money for his chosen organisations.
Advertisement
Cragg, the 380th Master Cutler since the first in 1624, said: "We are really grateful to Outokumpu, Senior Architectural Systems, Nicholas Associates and Jenkinson Insurance who have generously sponsored the seed fund to allow this to happen.
"My wife Liz and I have visited both hospices and were immediately convinced that these were two organisations that we wanted to work with because they do such fantastic work.
"We were overwhelmed when we learnt the amount of money both hospices have to raise annually simply to keep functioning on a daily level and that is why we want our supporters to start their fundraising activities and make a difference to two charities that make such a great difference to the lives of so many people."
Liz Barran, Head of Fundraising at Rotherham Hospice, added: "We are delighted to be chosen as one of 2019's benefitting charities from the Master Cutler Challenge. It's not only an honour to be part of such a prestigious challenge it is also humbling to see so many local companies willing to get involved for the two charities involved.
"Here at Rotherham Hospice we need to raise over £2.5m per year to continue to provide the first class care that we do, both in the hospice its self and out in the community. Being chosen to be involved with the Master Cutler Challenge is such an exciting time for all involved and we can't wait to get started."
The Master Cutler Challenge kicks off on February 7 2019 at in the stunning surroundings of Cutler's Hall in Sheffield.
Master Cutler website
Images: Rotherham Hospice
0 comments:
Post a Comment