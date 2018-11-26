News: Rotherham pub back on the market

</div>

Images: Savills

The substantial corner building currently has its ground floor as a large open plan trading area with bar servery to side. The first floor is used as kitchen and beer cellar, with the second floor used as stores. The property has an approximate gross internal area at ground floor of 4,769 sq ft.The Corn Law Rhymer is housed in a property purpose built for the Yorkshire Bank when it opened in 1968. It is on the site of the long-standing Crown Inn which was first recorded in 1605. Previously know as The Litten Tree, its current name recalls Ebenezer Elliott, who achieved fame as the Corn Law Rhymer. The Rotherham-born poet's hard-hitting verses played a significant part in ending the unpopular corn laws which caused widespread hardship in the 19th century.