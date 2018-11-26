News: Rotherham pub back on the market
By Tom Austen
The Corn Law, a popular pub in Rotherham town centre, is back on the market, two years after it was previously acquired.
Rothbiz reported in 2016 that Hawthorn Leisure acquired the Rotherham site from J D Wetherspoon for an undisclosed sum, one of eleven acquisitions by the innovative new pub company across the country.
The freehold of the 6,000 sq ft High Street premises is now back up for sale with agents, Savills.
Earlier this year, NewRiver, a specialist listed real estate investment trust (REIT), focused primarily on retail and leisure property, acquired Hawthorn Leisure from an affiliate of Avenue Capital Group for an enterprise value of £106.8m.
NewRiver, which acquired a number of pubs from Marston's in 2013, identified the pub sector as an attractive investment to deliver on its business strategy.
At the time of the acquisition, Allan Lockhart, chief executive of NewRiver, said: "The acquisition of Hawthorn Leisure is absolutely aligned with our strategy of investing in retail & leisure assets at the heart of the communities across the UK. The portfolio is highly complementary to our existing pub portfolio and the combined portfolio remains below 20% of our total assets.
"We now look forward to applying our active asset management and risk-controlled development expertise to produce profitable opportunities for our occupiers, and growing and sustainable cash returns for our shareholders."
But now the company appears to be offloading the Rotherham property. The brochure from Savills states that offers in excess of £350,000 are being invited for the freehold.
Hawthorn, which has been advertising the pub to potential new operators, add that the property was subject to a £120k investment in November 2016 when it relaunched as "Stone & Taps."
