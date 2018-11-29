News: Resi plans for Rotherham college building
By Tom Austen
A former college building close to Wath town centre could be converted into apartments under new plans submitted to Rotherham Council.
The freehold of The Rockingham Centre was recently put up for sale and the new proposals include 28 residential apartments.
Dearne Valley College identified the 5,611 sq ft building as surplus to requirements and the centre is currently vacant. It is thought that the building closed as an efficiency measure with the facilities transferred to the college's Manvers site.
Empire Property Concepts Ltd has now submitted a planning application for a change of use of the building. The plans state: "The conversion will provide 25 x one bed apartments and 3 x two-bedroom apartments. The existing car park to the front of the Rockingham Centre will be rationalised to create ten standard car parking spaces plus one disabled space. Provision is also made for a cycle store in the lower ground floor area.
"The existing soft landscaping at the frontage of the building will be retained and additional new soft and hard landscaping will be provided to the frontage and side of the existing building."
