News: Sabin’s Furniture making it in Rotherham
By Tom Austen
A family-run business which specialises in manufacturing bespoke wooden furniture for the corporate and consumer markets has launched in Rotherham after receiving a £500 grant from the UK Steel Enterprise (UKSE) Kickstart Fund.
Established in September 2018 by Lee Sabin and his son James, a skilled carpenter, Sabin's Furniture is the newest addition to Bolton Road Business Park in Wath.
Producing unique, industrially designed furniture meeting individual customer specifications, the business manufactures pieces using locally sourced timber and metals – selling their goods online, as well as in small, independent retail units in the area.
The support from UKSE - a subsidiary of Tata Steel tasked with assisting the economic regeneration of communities affected by changes in the steel industry - enabled the duo to market the business on opening, as well as to purchase some much needed tools.
Lee Sabin, owner of Sabin's Furniture (pictured, right), said: "Earlier this year James and I decided to combine our skillset – with him overseeing production, and me managing the business side of things – in order to pursue our dreams of working for ourselves and producing beautiful, bespoke furniture for our customers.
"The £500 funding from UKSE was extremely useful, and it allowed us to purchase tools that we needed in order to get the business up and running, as well as fund an initial marketing campaign to raise awareness of the fact that we had opened.
"Furthermore, the support and guidance that we have received from UKSE throughout the journey has been invaluable and we're excited to put all of our efforts into making the business a success!"
Alan Stanley of UKSE (pictured, centre) added: "Both Lee and James are clearly very passionate about making this work and I have no doubt that their hardworking mentality and production of quality products will stand them in good stead for success – best of luck to them both."
Sabin's Furniture Facebook page
UKSE website
Images: UKSE
