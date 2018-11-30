News: SVM Global celebrates ten years
By Tom Austen
SVM Global is proudly celebrating the tenth birthday of its UK office at Parkgate in Rotherham.
SVM is the largest reseller and distributor of corporate gift cards, e-vouchers and gift vouchers in the B2B and the corporate gifting market with products used as incentives for sales staff and as part of cementing relationships with clients. The group, which has a turnover of £60m, dispatches over 15 million gift cards every year.
Under its parent company in the US, SVM have been growing for over 20 years. In the last decade the UK office has grown from two to over 60 staff. Initially, the company dealt solely in the gift card reselling industry, providing single and bulk orders across the globe. Now, the company also supplies rewards and benefits tools and platforms to companies across the country and works with top retailers such as TUI, Tesco and Starbucks.
Matthew Webster, head of retail at SVM Global, said: "I can't believe it's been ten years already. Those ten years have been a mix of frustration, education and exhilaration with some big highs. In the words of Big Chris from one of my favourite films Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels; "it's been emotional." To have been part of it since the very start is something I'm incredibly proud of; I'm still learning something new every day and long may that continue."
Angela Webster, excellence and operations director at SVM Global, added: "I am very excited to be celebrating SVM Global's tenth birthday, and I'm proud to part of the original crew. Working at SVM Global is hugely satisfying, every day is different and what makes it so special is working with talented, passionate people. I am very proud of the service we offer and I'm looking forward to where we will go in the next ten years."
Based on Coleman Street, the firm transformed its business model in 2016 to be based on pre-payment with little credit extended to clients. It also took an extra 12,000 sq ft of space.
The latest big name partnership sees SVM Global taking on exclusive responsibility for all gift card, reload and eGift elements for Peacocks, the leading high street family fashion brand with over 500 stores in the UK. The company is part of the Edinburgh Woollen Mill Group, which incorporates other brands such as Jaeger, Austin Reed and Jacques Vert.
David Rollinson, managing director at SVM Global, said: "Since joining the company in March, I have been proud to be part of the SVM Global team. The anniversary of our tenth birthday is a celebration of the innovation and market leading attributes of the company.
"Our years within the industry have given us the insight and wisdom that can only be gained with age. But, it's our hard working, passionate staff that keep us at the forefront of creativity and invention that has allowed us to become market leaders over the last ten years. It is also with this great team that we will continue to evolve over the next ten."
