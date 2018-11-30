News: Magna to invest £100,000 at Rotherham visitor attraction





Set in the former Templeborough steelworks, Magna is a family attraction with more than 100 hands-on exhibits. Millions of pounds have been invested in conference facilities at the centre which is operated by a charity, the Magna Trust.



With the popular Christmas party events taking place from next week, proceeds from these and other high profile events such as Magna Mayhem and Oktoberfest, are being set aside to carry out maintenance and renewal of the attractions.



Due to an increase in visitor numbers and events revenue, Magna has raised over £100,000 of additional funds to be invested back into the Science Centre which will be closed to the public from Friday November 30 2018 for maintenance and renewal of some of the main exhibition areas. The centre will reopen on Tuesday Jan 8 2019.



Visitor numbers to Magna saw a 17% increase for 2017/18 compared to the previous year plus a 50% rise in footfall for this August alone with over 42,000 people enjoying the fun both indoors and outdoors at the Templeborough attraction.



Over 30,000 school children have visited Magna over the last year enjoying workshops to support a range of science topics.



The £100,000 investment pot has been significantly helped by the increase in bookings through Magna's huge conference and events centre which earlier this year was voted Best Unusual Event Space by the Corporate Hospitality Show.



Kevin Tomlinson, CEO at Magna, said: "We are very proud to have built up a cash reserve to pay for extra maintenance and renewal of the Science Adventure Centre. The whole Magna team have worked tirelessly to increase visitor numbers and improve efficiency.



"We live and breathe our charity mission; to keep the vibrant steel heritage alive through education, and this investment is key to our future."



Billed as "The Biggest Bassline Event Ever," Magna hosts Bassfest on New Year's Eve. Events already pencilled in for 2019 include a performance to celebrate the 40th Anniversary of Ska and 2-Tone in February and Bruce Foxton and Russell Hastings From The Jam are set to perform in March.



Tomlinson added: "Please bear with us whilst the maintenance is taking place and from January 2019 when you do visit, either for the first time, or with your annual pass, please tell a friend, buy a coffee, purchase a souvenir from the gift shop, or book onto one of our many events.



"Every penny helps us to keep Magna and the steel heritage alive for future generations. Thank you for your support."



Operators of the Magna Science Adventure Centre in Rotherham have announced an additional investment in the renewal of some of the main exhibition areas.