News: New powers discussed to address anti-social behaviour in Rotherham neighbourhood





Last year saw the introduction of the borough's first Public Space Protection Order (PSPO) in the town centre and Clifton Park after the Council said that it continued to receive complaints about a minority of people who behave in an unacceptable way.



A PSPO introduces a number of prohibitions to address the anti-social behaviour of individuals visiting these areas. By outlining these prohibitions it makes it clear what kind of behaviour is acceptable.



Now plans are being drafted to implement a similar order for Eastwood, a residential and business area on the edge of Rotherham town centre.



Conditions in the initial Rotherham PSPO include: behaving in such a way or using language that causes, or is likely to cause, harassment, alarm or distress to another person; drinking alcohol other than in a licensed premises or event; spitting and using or carrying illegal drugs.



Any individual in breach of the PSPO is subject to a £100 penalty. Those that failed to pay this would be liable for prosecution.



in the months after the PSPO was introduced.



Any PSPO for Eastwood would need to go through a consultation exercise. Councillors are set to discuss the potential order early in the new year.



If an order is implemented it will be the latest in a number of initiatives in Eastwood.



The "Eastwood Deal" was announced in 2016 with Council staff and South Yorkshire Police visibly working together "on promoting understanding and tolerance by engaging and communicating with residents." It added that partners would respond effectively to crime, anti-social behaviour (ASB) and environmental complaints.



The area was also one of the first four areas where Rotherham Council introduced a selective licensing scheme to tackle the low housing demand and significant and persistent levels of antisocial behaviour related to the private rented sector.



Police led initiatives, such as Operation Duxford and its neighbourhood policing model, have also targeted Eastwood.



New powers to address anti-social behaviour (ASB) could be extended to the Eastwood area of Rotherham under new proposals currently being considered by the Council.