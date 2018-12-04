News: Rotherham to host 2021 UEFA Women's Championship
By Tom Austen
The AESSEAL New York Stadium has been included in a successful bid to host the UEFA Women's Euro 2021 tournament, bringing more international football to Rotherham.
The prestigious continental championship will be played at eight venues across the country before concluding with a showpiece final at Wembley Stadium. Stadia as part of the bid include Rotherham United's home since 2012 and Bramall Lane, home to fellow Championship club, Sheffield United.
The FA's decision to bid, the only association to do so, was part of its "Gameplan for Growth" strategy to grow the women's game, and followed the successful Euro 2017 campaign in the Netherlands which saw the Lionesses reach the semi-finals, generating a record peak audience of four million TV viewers in the UK.
Martin Glenn, chief executive officer of The FA, said: "Bringing Euro 2021 to England will be a tremendous opportunity to celebrate women's football and will allow us to amplify our significant commitment to growing the game.
"We cannot underestimate the positive impact this tournament will have on inspiring the next generation. Young girls and boys will be lifted by the chance to see Europe's elite on their doorstep and it can only help the collective effort across our leagues and clubs to grow the game even further, especially with our restructured FA Women's Super League making such a promising start."
The FA's bid has the full support of the UK Government. Sports Minister Mims Davies said: "Playing host to the European Championship will give us a new platform to inspire the nation and a new generation of young footballers. We are a world-leader in hosting major sporting events and I would like to congratulate all the partners on putting together such a strong bid."
Having previously hosted a number of youth internationals, earlier this year, the AESSEAL New York Stadium hosted five games at the 2018 UEFA European Under 17 Championships, including a semi-final and the final.
In 2013, England's women beat Canada 1-0 in a friendly at Rotherham and in 2016 a crowd of 10,550 witnessed the Lionesses draw 1-1 with Belgium in a UEFA Women's Euro 2017 qualifier. Just last month, the £20m stadium also hosted the team in a friendly fixture against Sweden as they stepped up their preparations for next summer's FIFA Women's World Cup.
Rotherham United website
Images: The FA / RUFC
