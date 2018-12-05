News: All change in chamber boardroom
By Tom Austen
Barnsley & Rotherham Chamber of Commerce is celebrating a record year of success after all three areas of the member-led organisation recorded significant growth during the past twelve months.
The impressive performance of the organisation was shared with members at its AGM which saw the organisation post its best financial results since the Barnsley and Rotherham Chambers merged in 2007.
Driven by a growing membership and increased demand for training amongst local businesses, the Chamber saw membership numbers rise to 1,152, as well as recording a 90% membership retention rate. The hard work of the membership team saw them shortlisted at the British Chamber of Commerce Awards for Excellence in Membership Services.
At the recent AGM, chief executive Andrew Denniff also welcomed a number of new appointments to the Chamber's Board. Tricia Smith of the Source Skills Academy; Glen Banks of Kinspeed and Frank Kler of Learning Curve Group were appointed as non-executive directors.
This year will see Lisa Pogson of Airmaster enter into the final year of her presidency, and during the meeting her successor was confirmed as business consultant Mark Broxholme who has spent much of his career working in the Steel Industry, before launching Swallow Consultancy in 2016.
Both Andrew and Lisa also paid tribute to longstanding director Gareth Owen, who stepped down from his role with the Chamber at the AGM. A well-known member of South Yorkshire's legal community, Gareth spent more than 34 years working at Sheffield-based Keeble Hawson, and has acted as a member of Barnsley & Rotherham Chamber's Member Representation Council since 2009 and been a non-executive director since 2010.
Andrew Denniff, chief executive of Barnsley & Rotherham Chamber, said: "For the first time in the history of our Chamber, when the board meets again, there will be more women sitting around the table than men. I think this speaks volumes about how far we have come as an organisation. Over the past twelve months we have seen all areas of our business enjoy significant growth and this is largely due to the efforts and dedication of our staff and Chamber members who have given up their time to support our work through our member representation council and working groups.
"As Britain heads towards uncertain economic times, the need for support and representation for local businesses has never been greater. Despite the uncertainty posed over the implications of Brexit, it is clear that growing numbers of business owners across the region are turning to the Chamber for advice and support."
