News: Updated Gulliver's Valley plans in

Planning permission was granted in March last year for the £37m leisure resort at Rother Valley - the first of Gulliver's sites in the UK to encompass all their major family entertainment elements in one location with new attractions exclusive to Rotherham.Expected to be built in phases over 12 - 15 years, some construction work has begun on site which was previously home to Brookhouse Colliery and opencast workings. The opencast coal mine was worked until 1995 and is further underlain by mine shafts leading to deep coal mines. Rothbiz reported in August that detailed ground investigations led to a re-think on certain aspects of the scheme, such as the second hotel.Now a new masterplan submitted to Rotherham Council for approval shows two buildings that have been moved slightly in order to avoid mine shafts. The site's main entrance road has also been made one-way for an approximate 100m stretch, in order to satisfy the Council's highways department.

The Gulliver's Adventure Park and Wilderness Hotel, both earmarked for later phases, are being relocated and the dimensions have changed slightly.A more compact junction onto Mansfield Road has been designed where a simplified arrangement and the removal of the in-site vehicle crossing point are expected to provide simpler, smoother traffic movements.Plans, drawn up by County Planning Ltd, state: "The scale of the variations to the approved plans are minimal by comparison to the scale and complexity of the approved scheme. There are no adverse impacts and no significant environmental impacts effects as a result of the changes to the approved plans." Rothbiz reported in October that £1.5m of investment could support the Gulliver's Valley leisure development and help bring forward further accommodation into the first phase. The cash is being set aside by the Sheffield city region to support the first phase that is set to open in 2020. It would enable Gulliver's to invest £6m and accelerate the creation of accommodation on the site.

Theme park operator, Gulliver's, has updated its masterplan to relocate some of the features of its Gulliver's Valley development in Rotherham after detailed surveys highlighted the precise location of old mineworkings on the Pithouse West site.