News: Bodycote announces further expansion in Rotherham
By Tom Austen
Bodycote, the world's largest provider of heat treatment and specialist thermal processing services, has revealed plans for significant expansion at its new site in Rotherham.
Bodycote improves the properties of metals and alloys, extending the life of vital components through heat treatment services and specialist thermal processes, Hot Isostatic Pressing and surface technology.
Over the summer, Bodycote opened a new facility on the Advanced Manufacturing Park (AMP) in Rotherham to support the aerospace and power generation markets in the UK and Europe.
At the official opening event last week, bosses at Macclesfield-headquartered firm confirmed that it had already secured extra units on the AMP.
Tom Gibbons, president of Bodycote's Aerospace, Defence & Energy division, said: "Due to customer demand and interest since the announcement of this new plant in July, we are investing in further capacity and technology. The additional space we secured here at Rotherham is nearly three times the size of our existing unit. We are committed to ensuring we are able to meet our customers' demand in the years ahead."
The new advanced heat treatment centre is within Harworth Group's R-evolution development on the AMP, close to Rolls-Royce's £110m casting facility. In April this year, a contract with Rolls-Royce's Civil Aerospace business was announced that is expected to be worth over £160m in incremental revenues over the next 15 years. Sales will ramp up over the next five years.
The Rotherham facility was officially opened by Andy Greasley, executive vice president of Rolls-Royce's Turbines Supply Chain Unit. He said: "Heat treatment and processing is a vital part of our supply chain and Rolls-Royce are delighted to be supported by Bodycote on the Advanced Manufacturing Park in Rotherham. Close coupling of this capability to our own Rolls-Royce business is critical for our future success and our relationship with Bodycote is one that we truly value."
"We can cast, we can forge, we can assemble, we can machine, but the one key element that was missing is exactly what Bodycote brings to the park. So it's great to welcome the Bodycote team here and we are looking forward to working with them for many years to come."
