News: Trust needed before building can begin at Bassingthorpe





Around 57 hectares (26%) of the site is under Rotherham Council's ownership and the Council has been leading on the proposals for a number of years, working collaboratively with major landowner, Fitzwilliam (Wentworth) Estates, on how to bring forward the project.



The Council is now finalising details of a proposal to put its Bassingthorpe land into a land pooling arrangement, known as a Bare Trust, to progress delivery and enable a partner to be procured to help deliver the development.



Trustees would appoint a partner to sell off land parcels to housebuilders and commercial developers in return for a share of the capital receipts.



It was in November 2016 when



2,400 dwellings could be joined by 11 hectares for employment use, a local health centre, primary school, and a local centre together with the green and social infrastructure necessary to create facilities to serve the new and existing communities.



Masterplanners, WYG, undertook consultation last year on the vision to create a "garden suburb for the 21st century." It showed a range of character areas including a new modern urban living housing area at Clough Bank View. A mixed use area is also included incorporating the Grade II Listed Bassingthorpe Farm buildings and showed a primary school, retail, health, community uses and sports pitches.



Rotherham Council believes that development "will not commence before 2021 due to the size and complexity of the site." The authority are also set to prepare planning guidance known as a Supplementary Planning Document (SPD) for the site which will require further consultation.



One key issue is the search for external funds to support the infrastructure around the site.



Bassingthorpe was one of a number of projects discussed at a recent Housing Developer Summit where Rotherham Council highlighted plans to boost housebuilding in the borough.



The overall number of homes in the borough increased by 479 units in the 2017/18 financial year with 233 new homes delivered in the borough during this current financial year. The Council's target is currently 641 units a year.



As part of the Local Plan core strategy that was adopted in 2014, the 215 hectare area close to Rotherham town centre was controversially removed from the Green Belt and designated as a Strategic Allocation and the main location for new housing, employment and retail growth.