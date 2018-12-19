News: New Rotherham business centre detailed
By Tom Austen
Having secured external funding, Rotherham Council has outlined the details for its latest purpose built business hub which could help create 150 jobs.
Rothbiz reported in October that the authority had secured £1.6m to create "move on" space alongside the Century Business Centre in Manvers.
The original centre, owned and managed by Rotherham Investment & Development Office (RiDO), the regeneration arm of Rotherham Council, was originally developed to help local people in the Manvers area of the Dearne Valley to set up their own businesses following the decline of traditional industries. Since opening in 2000 it has helped over 300 businesses.
The next phase on vacant land at Dearne Lane is set to have floorspace of 26,000 sq ft over two floors and include 35 offices, 14 workshops and two laboratories.
Planning documents, drawn up by archtiects, Race Cottom, state: "The proposed building will comprise of offices, workshops and laboratories, following similar arrangements to the existing business centres as a "tried and tested" model. Meeting rooms, networking spaces and tea points are also provided in addition to rentable work spaces with parking provided on-site."
If approved, the proposals are set to create opportunities for 150 new jobs.
The £3.2m project is backed by the Sheffield city region's (SCR's) Local Growth Fund (LGF). The planning application is on behalf of Clugston Construction indicating that the Scunthorpe firm, a named contractor on the YORBuild framework, will build the new business hub.
