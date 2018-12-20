News: Rotherham bank plans updated
By Tom Austen
The owners of a former Royal Bank of Scotland Group (RBS) branch in a Rotherham suburb want to be able to turn it into a hot food takeaway.
Earlier this year the taxpayer-backed banking group decided that NatWest should become its primary customer facing brand in England and Wales and Royal Bank of Scotland its core brand in Scotland.
The decision meant that the Rotherham town centre branch would close in November and the Wickersley branch in August.
Now plans have been submitted for a change of use that would enable the vacant two-storey, 1,700 sq ft unit on The Tanyard to be subdivided into two smaller units, with one a takeaway under A5 planning use.
It follows on from earlier approved plans that enable the unit to be used for A3 use as a restaurant.
Planning consultants, Bradley Stankler Planning, have submitted the plans on behalf of Bischi (Properties) Limited. The agents said: "The combined unit has been marketed for A2 use (with potential A3 use) for some seven months and also specifically for A3 use following the grant of consent .. in October, with no interest expressed for the either the existing A2 use in or A3 use.
"On this basis, this current application seeks the subdivision of the premises, to a retained A2 use and an A5 use. The marketing agents are of the opinion that two smaller units and proposed uses will be much more attractive to the market in current and foreseeable trading circumstances."
Wickersley Parish Council has objected to the plans highlighting the Council policy on takeaways on primary shopping frontages. They added that during a recent resident consultation on the Wickersley Neighbourhood Plan a large number of respondents said they considered there were already too many hot food takeaways in Wickersley.
