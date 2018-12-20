News: Rotherham bank plans updated

</div>

QFM Group, the Sheffield-based developer and operator of a number of fast food franchises, recently secured planning permission to develop the nearby building formerly used by second-hand store, TiroBaggi and Edward Healy & Sons, a provider of shoe repair materials.



The proposals involve separating the ground floor to create two units, one A1 retail unit, and one A3 restaurant/café. The proposed first and second storey extension would contain four, two bedroom apartments.



Images: Google Maps