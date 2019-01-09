News: McLaren Automotive announces record global sales





Global sales for McLaren Automotive peaked at 4,806 cars in 2018. With sales up 43.9% on the previous year, this is another record for the company which has increased sales every year since its formation in 2010.



Last year, the fastest growing luxury automotive brand in the UK revealed an updated and expanded £1.2bn business plan and upped its production targets to reach 6,000 mid-engined sportscars and supercars a year by 2025.



The company celebrated building its 15,000th car in the summer at the McLaren Production Centre (MPC) in Woking, Surrey, where all its cars are hand-assembled, and consistently achieved over 20 cars a day with production exported to over 30 markets.



Due to be fully operational in 2020 when the current team of 50 will have grown to around 200 people, the new 75,000 sq ft Rotherham facility will help the company to innovate and produce lightweight carbon fibre "tubs" that will enable it to deliver the lightest in class products and win what CEO Mike Flewitt has described as the new



Mike Flewitt, chief executive officer at McLaren Automotive, said: "Record sales highlight what a momentous year 2018 was for McLaren Automotive when over 4,800 cars left our Production Centre. That compares to 1,650 in 2015 showing the remarkable expansion in just three years as we work to consolidate growth to 6,000 cars a year by the end of our Track25 business plan.



"In 2018, we achieved our broadest product offering, launching differentiated, world-beating products such as 600LT and the first two cars under our Track25 business plan in the sublime forms of the Speedtail and 720S Spider both of which have been enthusiastically welcomed by the market.



"We believe we're well-placed in 2019 with a global market spread and diverse product portfolio. Our optimism is buoyed by the fact that we already have strong order banks into this year and exciting product lined up alongside the prospect of seeing our new in-house developed 720S GT3 race car hit the track with customer teams for the first time as we seek to strengthen the links between our founder's racing history and our production cars.



"We also now have greater control over our core component – the carbon fibre chassis at the heart of all our cars that gives them – and our customers - a unique performance edge. Our new MCTC facility ramps-up to full production later this year as we move under Track25 to full hybrid for our sportscars and supercars by 2025."



The opening of McLaren's new Rotherham facility comes at the same time as the British supercar manufacturer posts another record year, with bosses confident the £50m production centre will be key to the company racing towards ambitious future targets.