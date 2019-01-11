News: Gulliver's Valley progressing to plan
By Tom Austen
Updated plans for the £38m Gulliver's Valley development in Rotherham have been approved by the planning board at Rotherham Council.
Planning permission was granted in 2017 for the leisure resort on the Pithouse West site alongside Rother Valley Country Park.
Rothbiz reported on revised plans that were submitted to the Council at the end of last year which included alterations to the layout of the site to avoid mine shafts and a new road access. Having been unanimoulsy approved by members of the planning board, the application will now be referred to the Secretary of State for final sign off.
Gulliver's fourth UK theme park resort is the first of Gulliver's sites to encompass all their major family entertainment elements in one location with new attractions exclusive to Rotherham. Highlights include an indoor water play zone, a climbing centre, a glades attraction, and an ecology centre with forest classrooms for outdoor learning adventures for young children.
£1.5m of funding via the Sheffield city region (SCR) was recently approved to support the first phase of the development.
The resort will offer family-friendly accommodation in the shape of glamping, self-catering woodland lodges and the central Lilliput Castle Hotel.
The development will also include Gully's Dream Village; a community where children with life threatening illnesses can enjoy cost-free respite in a magical environment. In addition, nature trails, walks, outdoor gyms and woodland runs will be available for the local community to use as well as visitors to the theme park.
Julie Dalton, managing director at Gulliver's, said: "Our Gulliver’s Valley development will give the area a huge economic boost as we look to use a local supply chain and bring tourism spending into the local economy. Add to that the number of local jobs it will create ... it will be a real positive for the Rother Valley community."
Dan Matthewman, director of County Planning Ltd, who prepared the planning applications, added: "We're delighted to have been able to help Gulliver's kick start the project. It's a complex development owing to its size and its history as a former colliery site. The positive recommendation from Council planning officers and the unanimous approval by its committee is an endorsement that things are being done correctly and the proposals are progressing to plan."
Work is underway on site and the Rother Valley project will be completed in phases with the main theme park hub aiming to be open in 2020.
Gulliver's Valley website
Images: Gulliver's
Advertisement
