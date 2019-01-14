News: Rotherham town centre commercial building back up for auction
By Tom Austen
A prominent commercial building in Rotherham town centre is going back under the hammer next month after failing to sell last year.
1-22 Effingham Square is the large block of offices with retail units underneath that is located alongside Rotherham Interchange and its shopping centre and opposite to the Tesco Extra store.
The property is set to offered to buyers by leading auctioneers, Allsop in its London auction scheduled to take place at The Berkeley on February 5.
Totalling some 20,160 sq ft of lettable space, the property includes an unbroken parade of ten shops with office space above.
Tenants include Wallace Arnold, Cash Converters, Tasty Bite, two dental practices and the Laser Credit Union. Upper floors have the South Yorkshire Passenger Transport Authority as tenants.
