News: Rotherham primary schools host "GullyFest" days
By Tom Austen
Gulliver's Theme Parks and Work-Wise have partnered up to provide an opportunity for school children in the Rotherham area to engage in GullyFest Days.
Gully Mouse, the Gulliver's gang and Work-Wise have been going into schools to explore jobs and careers within the leisure and visitor economy sector, in a fun and interactive way.
The programmes have been conducted as a part of Work-Wise's Get Up to Speed initiative - inspiring skills and employability. Children were treated to age-appropriate learning about team work, customer care, communication and decision making (to name but a few). Now the GullyFest days are completed, participating children have been tasked with a GullyFest Challenge.
The mission is to incorporate their learning to design a themed area for the new Gulliver's Valley Theme Park; develop a business idea that could operate within the new park; or create a new Gulliver's character to represent it - working as a team to complete the task to the best of their ability.
The GullyFest Challenge Showcase and final will take place on the March 27 at the Get up to Speed Showcase event Magna Science Adventure Centre.
There are five participating schools: Todwick Primary School; Wales Primary; Harthill Primary; Kiveton Park Meadows Junior School; and Anston Hillcrest Primary School.
Mrs Spencer, year 4 teacher at Wales Primary School, said: "What an experience for the children this has been! Totally unique to their usual school routine. It has been a great journey with Gulliver's and Work-Wise to offer this opportunity to our children, who have all taken so much from it. They are all really excited about the new Theme Park!"
Advertisement
John Barber, chief executive and co-founder at Work-Wise, added: "The children have all been fantastic and we are really looking forward to see what they manage to do in their challenges! Having the children engaged in Gulliver's Adventures has been a lot of fun and we're really thankful to Gulliver's for their partnership."
Work-Wise is an employer inspired and led charity initiative for engineering, manufacturing and related sectors to support the development of young people so they have the knowledge, skills, aptitude and opportunities for employment within the Sheffield city region.
Dean Kimberley, director of guest services at Gulliver's, said: "Gulliver's is a family-run business and the communities surrounding - especially children - are very important to us. We want to do all we can to support the aspirations of youngsters. Becoming involved with Work-Wise to provide the GullyFest Days in schools has been a fantastic experience. We would definitely want to do this again in the future and are looking forward to seeing what ideas the children have!
"Often children have ideas that adults would never dream of, it's also possible some ideas will be implemented in our Gulliver's Valley Theme Park Resort here in Rotherham."
Gulliver's Valley website
Work-Wise website
Images: Gulliver's / Work-Wise
Gully Mouse, the Gulliver's gang and Work-Wise have been going into schools to explore jobs and careers within the leisure and visitor economy sector, in a fun and interactive way.
The programmes have been conducted as a part of Work-Wise's Get Up to Speed initiative - inspiring skills and employability. Children were treated to age-appropriate learning about team work, customer care, communication and decision making (to name but a few). Now the GullyFest days are completed, participating children have been tasked with a GullyFest Challenge.
The mission is to incorporate their learning to design a themed area for the new Gulliver's Valley Theme Park; develop a business idea that could operate within the new park; or create a new Gulliver's character to represent it - working as a team to complete the task to the best of their ability.
The GullyFest Challenge Showcase and final will take place on the March 27 at the Get up to Speed Showcase event Magna Science Adventure Centre.
There are five participating schools: Todwick Primary School; Wales Primary; Harthill Primary; Kiveton Park Meadows Junior School; and Anston Hillcrest Primary School.
Mrs Spencer, year 4 teacher at Wales Primary School, said: "What an experience for the children this has been! Totally unique to their usual school routine. It has been a great journey with Gulliver's and Work-Wise to offer this opportunity to our children, who have all taken so much from it. They are all really excited about the new Theme Park!"
Advertisement
John Barber, chief executive and co-founder at Work-Wise, added: "The children have all been fantastic and we are really looking forward to see what they manage to do in their challenges! Having the children engaged in Gulliver's Adventures has been a lot of fun and we're really thankful to Gulliver's for their partnership."
Work-Wise is an employer inspired and led charity initiative for engineering, manufacturing and related sectors to support the development of young people so they have the knowledge, skills, aptitude and opportunities for employment within the Sheffield city region.
Dean Kimberley, director of guest services at Gulliver's, said: "Gulliver's is a family-run business and the communities surrounding - especially children - are very important to us. We want to do all we can to support the aspirations of youngsters. Becoming involved with Work-Wise to provide the GullyFest Days in schools has been a fantastic experience. We would definitely want to do this again in the future and are looking forward to seeing what ideas the children have!
"Often children have ideas that adults would never dream of, it's also possible some ideas will be implemented in our Gulliver's Valley Theme Park Resort here in Rotherham."
Gulliver's Valley website
Work-Wise website
Images: Gulliver's / Work-Wise
0 comments:
Post a Comment