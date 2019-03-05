News: Apprentices are key to continued growth at AESSEAL
By Tom Austen
Rotherham manufacturer AESSEAL has highlighted the success of its apprentices for National Apprenticeship Week.
The Templeborough firm manufactures mechanical seals for industries in 104 countries around the world - but its Rotherham HQ is in the heart of the South Yorkshire "skills gap" region. However, not only has it overcome the recruitment challenge, the company and its apprentices have garnered a clutch of awards in recognition of their success.
This week is National Apprenticeship Week which is coordinated by the National Apprenticeship Service and is designed to celebrate apprenticeships and the positive impact they have on individuals, businesses and the wider economy.
AESSEAL invested over £500,000 in 2018 to double its apprentice intake. It currently has 60 people completing its Manufacturing Apprenticeship Programme and 15 people completing other apprentices such as Business Administration and Marketing. AESSEAL also boasts a 90%+ retention rate of apprentices.
Nathan Wall won an Apprentice of the Year award last year and the quality of the company's training programme was also acknowledged in national and regional awards, including the Princess Royal Training Award for Outstanding Training and Development; the British Engineering Excellence Award (BEEA), Engineering Ambassador; the EEF Future Manufacturing Awards – regional and national awards, Developing Future Talent; and the Made in Sheffield Apprenticeship/Training Programme Award.
Julia Bloomer, learning and development manager at AESSEAL, said: "We take great pride in having created an award-winning apprenticeship scheme which produces award-winning apprentices, particularly in engineering, where the skills gap is keenly felt.
"Our apprentices, and former apprentices who are now in senior roles, visit local schools from Year 6 primary onwards, to dispel myths about engineering as a "grease and overalls" job, which helps us attract the brightest and best to our programme.
"We have flexible training to suit a wide range of abilities and ages, so our net is cast wider. And we guarantee real career progression, so engineering is seen as a profession to aspire to, not just a job, by our apprentices.
"Without a doubt they play a central role in the continuing growth of AESSEAL."
Rotherham College Apprentice of the Year, Nathan Wall first stepped through the doors at AESSEAL as a 13-year-old work experience student in 2015 and immediately made an impact. He produced a 26-page feedback report which was circulated to every department, making its way to the managing director and helping to secure him an apprenticeship two years later.
Nathan, who now works within the test house as a test engineer, said: "If you've got ambition and motivation then an apprenticeship is the perfect springboard to achieving your goals. There's constant support for your ideas and no end to the learning and personal development opportunities available. My ambition is to continue to learn and grow with the business and I'm 100% confident that my apprenticeship will take me there."
