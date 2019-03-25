News: Free parking spaces in Rotherham increasing to 1,000





Last year saw half the current free "red zone" spaces provided in Forge Island transferred to the Council's car park at Drummond Street where customers are entitled to one session of two hours free parking per day in a limited number of parking bays.



Most town parking fees have been frozen again and previously introduced offers included visitors claiming two hours free parking at the expiration of a two hour session purchased in some town centre Council operated off-street car parks on Saturdays.



The cost of day parking is set to increase from £3 to £3.50 on Forge Island and in the temporary car park The Statutes where regeneration proposals are moving ahead.



Spaces are set to be re-introduced on Forge Island know that the temporary bus station has closed and the revamped Interchange has re-opened.



The £12m refurb of Rotherham Interchange includes structural repairs and deck defect repairs to the multi-storey car park (pictured) as well as painting of columns and ceilings to improve the visual appearance and new cladding comprising a non-flammable expanded metal mesh mounted on a frame, fully covering the exterior of the car park.



Cllr. Denise Lelliott, Rotherham Council's Cabinet Member for Jobs and the Local Economy, said: "More permanent free parking at weekends will help shoppers and businesses alike.



"Shopping and spending leisure time in the town centre, including at the many cafés and restaurants, gives a vital boost to local businesses. If everyone spent just a few pounds locally each week, it would make a huge difference to Rotherham's businesses."



Visitors to Rotherham will soon benefit from 1,000 free weekend parking spaces in the town centre.From Saturday April 6, parking will be free on Saturdays in the Drummond Street and Wellgate Multi-storey car parks – as well as on Forge Island.New parking incentives have been introduced over the years, but the authority has stopped short of offering free parking across the board.