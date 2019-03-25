News: Plans approved for reuse of Rotherham colliery





The proposal will create an estimated 30 full time jobs and 40 additional temporary jobs, and result in an estimated £3m of investment into Maltby Colliery.



that would enable part of the pit yard to be used as an auction site which could accommodate large plant, machinery and equipment when auction events would be held up to ten times per year. Around 575 attendees are expected at each auction event over two days.



Deemed a success, the first auction was held under permitted development rights in February. The approved plans are for a smaller area for temporary period of 12 months with plans set to follow for the full 26 acres for a longer year period.



Advertisement The proposal will create an estimated 30 full time jobs and 40 additional temporary jobs, and result in an estimated £3m of investment into Maltby Colliery. Rothbiz reported on the plans in January that would enable part of the pit yard to be used as an auction site which could accommodate large plant, machinery and equipment when auction events would be held up to ten times per year. Around 575 attendees are expected at each auction event over two days.Deemed a success, the first auction was held under permitted development rights in February. The approved plans are for a smaller area for temporary period of 12 months with plans set to follow for the full 26 acres for a longer year period.

Planners concluded that whilst the plans were not fully in accordance with the local plan policy for the former colliery, "the benefits that the proposal will bring in terms of job creation and inward investment to the area are to be afforded significant weight.



"Additionally, it is noted that the application site is only part of the former colliery site and would not prejudice any further future development on the remaining area.



"When taking into consideration the benefits the proposal would bring locally it is considered that the planning permission should be granted for the development."



Lee Weatherall, planning and development manager at Hargreaves Land, said: "We are delighted that planning consent has been secured to enable Ritchie Bros. to operate for a 12-month period at Maltby Colliery. This is the first step of a longer term plan which could extend to 26 acres for a 25-year period subject to planning."



The next Ritchie Bros. auction at Maltby is taking place on April 9.



The



Ritchie Bros. website

Hargreaves Land website



Images: Ritchie Bros. Planners concluded that whilst the plans were not fully in accordance with the local plan policy for the former colliery, "the benefits that the proposal will bring in terms of job creation and inward investment to the area are to be afforded significant weight."Additionally, it is noted that the application site is only part of the former colliery site and would not prejudice any further future development on the remaining area."When taking into consideration the benefits the proposal would bring locally it is considered that the planning permission should be granted for the development."Lee Weatherall, planning and development manager at Hargreaves Land, said: "We are delighted that planning consent has been secured to enable Ritchie Bros. to operate for a 12-month period at Maltby Colliery. This is the first step of a longer term plan which could extend to 26 acres for a 25-year period subject to planning."The next Ritchie Bros. auction at Maltby is taking place on April 9.The reclamation scheme for the rest of the colliery is expected to commence soon.

Plans have been approved to allow Ritchie Bros., the world's largest auctioneer of heavy equipment and trucks, to use a former colliery in Rotherham as its new UK location.