News: Look out for Rotherham in new TV ad featuring Take That

The fans, from around the UK, met at Rotherham United's New York Stadium and were ultimately cast as being stranded on the way to see their favourite group.



Luckily for them, the Take That lads turned up in a range of new Suzukis to take the starstruck fans to the the gig.



The roads around Rotherham provided a perfect backdrop for the journey. Mark Owen received a marriage proposal driving past the New York Tavern on Sheffield Road whilst Howard Donald took part in a sing-a-long with fans heading down East Bawtry Road.



Gary Barlow shares the laughs in his car on his way through Canklow.



The fans are driven to the gig, which through TV trickery was back at The Millers' stadium where the North stand was decked out with Take That banners.



Tammy Charnley, general manager marketing, automobile division at Suzuki, said: "We're delighted to be working with pop icons Take That to bring the fun of the unexpected to everyday moments – as the UK's most popular band they are the perfect partner to demonstrate the possibilities of our range to their hugely engaged audience."



It is not the first time that the New York Stadium has been used in a big name advertisement. Global sportswear brand, Nike, filmed at the stadium for its advert "The Switch" in 2016.



A select group of super fans were treated to a road trip that they will Never Forget as pop royalty Take That teamed up with Suzuki to film a new high profile TV advert in Rotherham recently.