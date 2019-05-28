News: Bid to establish Rotherham as the world's first Children's Capital of Culture
By Tom Austen
Rotherham is planning to brand itself as the world's first Children's Capital of Culture in 2025.
The move is part of a new cultural strategy which aims to "get more people active, creative and outdoors, more often."
The strategy is overseen by Rotherham's Cultural Partnership which aims to develop talent in creative, digital, cultural, leisure and tourism sectors, build stronger communities and pride in the borough, increase participation and improve health and wellbeing.
Rothbiz outlined some of the aims of the strategy when it went out for consultation last year.
It comes after a Government intervention package in the borough which saw commissioners appointed in 2015 to provide leadership, taking over the roles of the Council's cabinet that was deemed "wholly dysfunctional" following a Government review on the back of a 2014 report into child sexual exploitation in Rotherham that described how vulnerable children had been repeatedly failed by the Council.
One of the priorities in the Improvement Plan for Rotherham Council was for Rotherham to become a "Child-Centred Borough."
The cultural strategy is now going through a sign off procedure at Rotherham Council and the final draft includes seven "game changers" which include work around the town centre, Wentworth and Rother Valley.
Alongside various high profile events like the Rotherham Show and the Women's European Football Tournament in 2021, the strategy sets out how the partners would like to see Rotherham be the world's first Children's Capital of Culture by 2025.
The action is described as highlighting Rotherham as "a place people want to visit, where everyone can enjoy Rotherham through the eyes, ears and actions of children and young people."
Support is set to be given to young people in their ambition to create a programme of events and activities for everyone to "make all of Rotherham's cultural destinations, libraries, leisure centres and green spaces child-focused, family-friendly and safe for everyone, young and old."
Ultimately this means the initiative will be a way of increasing the quality and range of things to do and places to go for children and young people.
The European Capital of Culture initiative has been a powerful tool to enable unfancied regions to reinvent themselves as cultural destinations and acts as a catalyst for economic regeneration. A UK City of Culture was launched to build on the success of Liverpool's year as European Capital of Culture in 2008.
The name, Children's Capital of Culture, has already been trademarked and recruitment is underway for a creative producer for the project on behalf of the Rotherham Local Cultural Education Partnership.
The job advert reads: "This ground-breaking programme will create an astonishing, world-class, year-long festival to take place in Rotherham in 2025.
"The programme will also support major new infrastructure developments to transform the experience of children and young people as both visitors to, and residents of, the borough: these include major new capital projects, such as the transformation of cultural and leisure facilities in Rotherham town centre, the development of the £130m masterplan for Wentworth Woodhouse, the launch of a new family-friendly theme park, Gulliver's Valley Resort and the redevelopment of other facilities such as the Clifton Park Museum, Rother Valley Country Park and Magna.
"We need to plan, now, for our children's future. Our legacy will ensure that Rotherham is known world-wide as the best place to be a child, the best place to raise children and the place which enables the voice of the child and young people's imaginations to influence everything it does."
The idea is to launch the project at this year's Rotherham Show in September.
Images: RMBC / WE Great Place
