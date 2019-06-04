News: £220m transport bid agreed





the SCR has put together a bid to the Government's Transforming Cities Fund to back its new transport strategy.



The majority of the fund, to improve local transport connections, was divvied up to regions which had elected mayors, for them to control and spend as they see fit. As the SCR did not have an elected mayor at the time, the combined authority has had to bid into the remaining funds.



The bid, for up to £220m in funding, focuses on three large areas which could most benefit from significant improvements across rail, public transport and active travel schemes. The aim is to reduce journey times, cut congestion, improve punctuality and reliability, and bring about a wide range of benefits associated with active travel, such as improved health and wellbeing.



It focuses on three key transit corridors – the Don Valley, Dearne Valley and Advanced Manufacturing Innovation District (AMID).



Dan Jarvis,mayor of the Barnsley, Doncaster, Rotherham and Sheffield Combined Authority, said: "It is critical that we improve the transport system in our region, to create better access to major employment sites, reduce congestion, better integrate different modes of transport and make our transport network fit for the 21st century.



"That's why it's so important that we get this Transforming Cities Fund bid right, and why we've been working closely with partners across South Yorkshire to ensure that our bid has real potential to drive transformational change for our communities.



"Improving our transport links is crucial for growing our economy as we develop a Global Innovation Corridor, linking residents and businesses to our internationally-significant assets in areas such as advanced manufacturing, health and wellbeing, and engineering.



"I now look forward to working with the Department for Transport as we develop our detailed plans."



In order to develop the business case, a Project Board was then established, led by the SCR Executive Team and South Yorkshire Passenger Transport Executive (SYPTE), which considered potential schemes put forward by the four local authorities in South Yorkshire.



For Rotherham schemes include:



- connecting Maltby to Rotherham town centre with bus lanes and junction improvements

- bus priority measures on the A630

- active travel improvements between Barnsley and Rotherham town centres and the Dearne Valley

- creating a new access into Parkgate, as well as a new 300-space park and ride site

- providing a new station on the tram-train network at Magna

- low-emission buses



Cllr. Denise Lelliott, Rotherham Council's Cabinet member for Jobs and the Local Economy, said: "I welcome the Mayor's improvement plan for travel across South Yorkshire.



"In Rotherham this will include schemes to reduce traffic congestion, improving bus lanes and maximising the benefits of the tram train as well as helping people to move about more easily."



Over four years, a minimum of £180m and a maximum of £220m is being sought from the TCF. If the SCR gains the maximum funding, £48m would go towards the River Don corridor, £73m to the Dearne Valley and £99m to AMID.



Ambitious proposals for the future of the Sheffield City Region's (SCR's) transport network were agreed by the Mayoral Combined Authority this week, and will now be submitted to Government.