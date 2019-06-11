News: Rotherham to get 5G this year





5G is a term used to describe the fifth generation of mobile communications technologies. It is not yet fully developed but it is set to be a wireless connectivity solution that will enable thousands of users to get online, all at once, and all benefit from ultrafast speeds. It is the closeness of the transmitters, unlike 4G where they are far apart, that will create an "always on" connectivity.



The borough was an early beneficiary of 4G when it was switched on by EE in 2013.



Three has now confirmed that after launching 5G in August with a 5G home broadband service in London, it will then launch both mobile and home broadband offerings in 25 towns and cities across the UK before the end of the year - including Sheffield and Rotherham.



Part of the CK Hutchison Holdings Ltd group of companies, Three UK said that it has more than twice as much 5G spectrum as its closest competitor, which will deliver significantly faster speeds for its customers. It has committed to a £2bn 5G infrastructure investment.



At launch, peak mobile speeds are set to be at least two times faster than other mobile network operators and will provide a more reliable connection and experience for customers. 5G is likely to be tens of times faster than 4G.



The "plug and play" 5G service from Three for the home is set to offer comparable speeds to fibre without lengthy engineer wait times or a long-term contract.



Dave Dyson, CEO at Three, said: "It's clear that consumers and businesses want more and more data. We have the UK's best network for data and we have led the market on customer usage on both 3G and 4G technologies. We have worked hard over a long period of time to be able to offer the best end to end 5G experience.



"5G is a game changer for Three, and of course I am excited that we will be the only operator in the UK who can offer true 5G."



Last year, the Sheffield city region missed out in a



