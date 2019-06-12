News: Barratt buys more land at Waverley





The land owner and developer, which was formed out of what was UK Coal, secured planning permission for Yorkshire's largest brownfield redevelopment, which includes a new community of up to 3,890 homes.



Barratt Homes has acquired 11.73 acres and received reserved matters planning consent from Rotherham Council for the construction of 177 new units, due to commence in the second half of the year.



It marks the first phase of development on the eastern side of the 740-acre site, accessed from its Catcliffe Gate entrance – the third main access to the development, supporting Harworth's plan to maintain multiple points of sale to housebuilders. The sale also supports the extension of Waverley's Highfield Land spine road throughout the development, a condition of the original outline planning consent granted by Rotherham Council in 2011.



To date over 850 homes have been built by Barratt Homes, Harron, Taylor Wimpey, Avant and Skyhouse, alongside 1.5m sq. ft of commercial space. Local facilities have also started to be developed on-site, with a new school scheduled to open in September 2020.



Last week,



Duncan Armstrong-Payne, associate director for major projects at Harworth, said: "These are significant milestones at Waverley. Land has now been sold over the last seven years for nearly 1,500 homes, whilst the local centre will deliver hundreds of new jobs. At the same time, it supports our accelerated plot sale programme and provides the facilities that our growing resident and occupier population increasingly require. I am thrilled by the site's progress and what we continue to achieve for Rotherham, the city region and the North of England."



Peter Henry, regional director for Yorkshire & central at Harworth, added: "I couldn't be prouder of what the team continues to achieve at our flagship development. A huge amount of work has been put in by our engineering team to prepare ground for the new road and for Barratt's new parcel, alongside continued planning work with Rotherham Council and close work with Sheffield city region to secure funding to support the build out of the local centre."



Ian Ruthven, managing director at Barratt Developments Yorkshire West, added: "At Barratt Developments, we have an excellent working relationship with Harworth Group and are very pleased to have secured a further land parcel at Waverley. The new developments will offer a range of stylish 2,3 & 4 -bedroom homes, catering both first time buyers to growing families.



"Barratt Homes is committed to building high-quality homes, creating new jobs and communities, and supporting economic growth right across the region. The Delta site will further enhance the Waverley community as well as helping to address the housing shortage in the region and the UK as a whole."



