News: LensGo joins Rotherham & Barnsley Mind as a business ambassador
By Tom Austen
LensGo, the visual media firm established last year by Rotherham-based videographer, Stuart Turner has become an ambassador for Rotherham & Barnsley Mind.
The charity is an independent local provider of high quality mental health services in Rotherham, Barnsley and its surrounding areas.
Frankie Parker, Rotherham and Barnsley Mind (pictured, second right), said: "As a local charity, we are passionate about working with local companies and the support of LensGo has been invaluable to Rotherham and Barnsley Mind. Having worked with Stuart and the team on a variety of projects, they have treated us and our clients with the utmost respect. We feel that they are the perfect company to be awarded this role."
Speaking about why this role is so important to him, Stuart (pictured, second left) said: "I'm delighted that LensGo Visual Media have been awarded the role of Business Ambassador for Rotherham and Barnsley Mind. It enables us to help promote the great work Mind do through the power of film."
Rotherham & Barnsley Mind is committed to supporting those in need by promoting good mental health by offering high-quality support so that no-one feels alone when dealing with mental health problems.
Stuart and the LensGo team started working alongside the team to help them tell their story through video. Their relationship has grown from there and they're now on a mission to make more people aware of the great work the charity does.
Stuart continued, "I've learnt much more about the importance of good mental health since I started my business. I meet so many different people in my line of work and I realised that regardless of whether your a rock star, footballer, business owner, personal trainer, teacher, parent, carer or child our mental health is something we should all take care of.
"We're proud to be associated with Mind and the amazing work they do to promote good mental health. It's important for us to give back to our local community and being a business ambassador enables us to do just that."
LensGo was on hand to capture "Awarefest" - a mental health health awareness festival for the local community, held recently at the Geoerge Wright Boutique Hotel in Rotherham.
Rotherham and Barnsley Mind website
LensGo website
Images: Rotherham & Barnsley Mind
Images: Rotherham & Barnsley Mind
