News: Rotherham power plant inaugurated by HRH The Duke of York
By Tom Austen
The £160m Templeborough Biomass Power Plant in Rotherham has been officially inaugurated by His Royal Highness The Duke of York, KG.
The power plant first generated electricity to the national grid at the end of last summer, exporting just over 41MW of green electricity which is enough to supply 78,000 homes (around half the population of Rotherham) and save over 150,000 tons of CO2 every year.
Built on disused land at the Firth Rixson Ickles Works, the plant generates clean, green energy using waste wood. The project has created the equivalent of more than 250 full time jobs during the construction phase and 30 jobs have been permanently established on site to operate the plant for its lifetime of more than 20 years.
Templeborough Biomass is fully owned by Copenhagen Infrastructure II (CI II), a fund managed by Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners. CI II has invested approximately £160m equity in Templeborough Biomass, which has no third-party debt.
Christina Grumstrup Sørensen, senior partner of Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners, said: "We are very proud to formally inaugurate our plant and to have His Royal Highness The Duke of York visit to make the day extra special. We were delighted to be able to discuss with him the benefits of renewable energy in the fight against climate change."
Tim Forrest, managing director of CI Biomass, added: "It has been a pleasure to celebrate the day with the project partners and reflect on the great work that has brought us to this point. We are now looking forward to many successful years of working with the local community here in Rotherham and generating clean, green energy for homes across South Yorkshire."
Cllr. Chris Read, Leader of Rotherham Council, added: "We are delighted to have such a significant project open and generating renewable energy in our community. The benefits will bring the introduction of new, high tech, long term employment, recognising the immense skill base of our local people. Our region has so much to offer and we are delighted that the visit of His Royal Highness The Duke of York will bring international recognition to our project."
The power plant was built by a consortium of Birmingham-based Interserve Construction Ltd. and Babcock & Wilcox Vølund from Denmark. The waste wood fuel is sourced and processed by Stobart Biomass Products Ltd., a subsidiary of the Stobart Group.
The Duke went on to officially open the £10.5m University Centre Rotherham.
Images: Templeborough Biomass
Images: Templeborough Biomass
