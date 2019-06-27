News: Builders' merchant opens new Rotherham site
By Tom Austen
Leading independent builders' merchant, James Burrell, has opened its new site in Rotherham, its tenth location overall.
Rothbiz reported in January that the Gateshead company was preparing a Rotherham branch with a 3,000 sq ft office and trade counter area, displays, a 28,000 sq ft warehouse and onsite vehicles.
Investing some £2m at 1-4 Wortley Road, the Masbrough site that was vacated in 2016 by Esco Corporation, James Burrell has brought 15 jobs to the area.
Cllr. Jenny Andrews, Mayor of Rotherham, and the Mayoress, Jeanette Mallinder, attended an official ribbon cutting ceremony and the official opening day was attended by customers and suppliers such as Stonemarket, Ox and Michelmersh, giving local tradespeople a chance to see the new facilities now on offer and take advantage of the product discounts, supplier deals, free food and giveaways.
Cllr. Jenny Andrews, said: "I'm really passionate about developments happening in Rotherham, so it is fantastic to see such an established builders' merchant bring their service to the town and I know James Burrell is going to be a fantastic addition to our business community."
Richard Day, regional sales manager at James Burrell, added: "It's a really exciting time for James Burrell with us opening our most southern branch and showcasing our reliable service to the Rotherham and South Yorkshire building trade. It's also great to have the support of the local council and to have Cllr Jenny Andrews carry out the official ribbon cutting.
"It was brilliant to welcome so many customers through the door at our opening day and we look forward to building upon trading relationship. We will be hosting several supplier mornings with exclusive opening deals in the coming months, so keep an eye out on our social media for further information."
