News: £7.5m upgrade on M1 through Rotherham set to start
By Tom Austen
Work is set to begin this weekend on a busy stretch of the M1 through Rotherham.
Highways England is investing more than £7.5m over the next 12 months on the "smart motorway" between J32 with the M18 at Thurcroft and J34 at Meadowhall. The work will include resurfacing, bridge and lighting improvements as well as barrier and drainage work, all improving safety for the 110,000 drivers who use this route every day.
Work has already been carried out at Tinsley Viaduct but more work is planned.
Highways England is replacing 228,000 sq ft of waterproofing on bridges along the M1. This layer protects the concrete base from the elements which could cause damage to the bridge structure or potholes in the road surface. Work on the northbound Long Lane and River Rother bridges close to J33 at Catcliffe will begin on Friday August 9.
The improvements will be carried out over two weekends. Between 6am and 10pm on Saturday and 8am and 10pm on Sunday, the northbound M1 will be reduced to two narrow lanes. The northbound carriageway will be fully closed overnight between 9.30pm and 6am on Friday evening, 10pm until 8am on Saturday evening and between 10pm and 5am on Sunday evening.
A reduced speed limit will be in place for around half a mile near junction 33. Signed diversions will be in place during the closures. The same arrangements will be in place the following weekend starting on Friday August 16.
Mark Ramsden programme lead at Highways England, said: "We are carrying out £80m of maintenance improvements in Yorkshire and the Humber over this financial year and that includes investing more than £7.5m on this section of the M1.
"Work is due to start this month on the bridges over the River Rother and Long Lane. This work has been brought forward so we can continue to provide drivers with smoother and safer journeys along the M1 after a number of potholes in this area. We are working closely with Rotherham and Sheffield councils to minimise any impact while we carry out this work.
"We have just completed work on the southbound carriageway of the lower deck of Tinsley Viaduct and work has now started on the middle maintenance lane.
"There are a further five schemes planned over the next 12 months. This includes work to the upper deck of the iconic Tinsley Viaduct planned for later this year and upgrading the lighting around this busy junction in the new year."
Highways England website
Images: Google Maps
