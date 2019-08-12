News: Liberty Steel hopes charity event will have legs
By Tom Austen
Staff across the South-Yorkshire based Liberty Speciality Steels took part in the business' inaugural "Legs of Steel" walk recently, raising money for Bluebell Wood Children's Hospice.
Over 50 people including friends and family walked the 15-mile route from Liberty's site in Stocksbridge to the finish at its Rotherham headquarters at Aldwarke. The route took in some of South Yorkshire's trademark countryside and passed the historic Grade I listed Wentworth Woodhouse in the village of Wentworth.
Bluebell Wood Children's Hospice is currently Liberty Speciality Steel's principal charity of choice, with the walk raising over £2,000.
Based at North Anston in Rotherham, Bluebell Wood provides care and support to families who have a child who has a life limiting condition and is not expected to live into adulthood. It has to raise over £4m each year to continue its work, and receives less than 10% statutory funding.
Advertisement
Alexandra Bee, internal communications manager at Liberty Steel, said: "The walk was a great opportunity to bring colleagues together outside of work while raising money for a worthy local cause, which provides much needed support for severely-ill children and their families.
"Hopefully the "Legs of Steel" walk will become a permanent fixture in Liberty Speciality Steels' calendar, providing our staff's legs aren't too sore!"
Julie Hampson, corporate fundraiser for Bluebell Wood Children's Hospice, added: "We are so thankful to everyone who took part in the walk. Your support helps us care for children and young adults whose lives are sadly just too short, both in their own homes and at our hospice in North Anston.
"We need £11,000 a day to keep our doors open, and only around 10% of our funding is from the government, so support like this really does make a difference, and means we can be there for families during incredibly difficult times."
Liberty Steel website
Bluebell Wood website
Images: Liberty Steel
Over 50 people including friends and family walked the 15-mile route from Liberty's site in Stocksbridge to the finish at its Rotherham headquarters at Aldwarke. The route took in some of South Yorkshire's trademark countryside and passed the historic Grade I listed Wentworth Woodhouse in the village of Wentworth.
Bluebell Wood Children's Hospice is currently Liberty Speciality Steel's principal charity of choice, with the walk raising over £2,000.
Based at North Anston in Rotherham, Bluebell Wood provides care and support to families who have a child who has a life limiting condition and is not expected to live into adulthood. It has to raise over £4m each year to continue its work, and receives less than 10% statutory funding.
Advertisement
Alexandra Bee, internal communications manager at Liberty Steel, said: "The walk was a great opportunity to bring colleagues together outside of work while raising money for a worthy local cause, which provides much needed support for severely-ill children and their families.
"Hopefully the "Legs of Steel" walk will become a permanent fixture in Liberty Speciality Steels' calendar, providing our staff's legs aren't too sore!"
Julie Hampson, corporate fundraiser for Bluebell Wood Children's Hospice, added: "We are so thankful to everyone who took part in the walk. Your support helps us care for children and young adults whose lives are sadly just too short, both in their own homes and at our hospice in North Anston.
"We need £11,000 a day to keep our doors open, and only around 10% of our funding is from the government, so support like this really does make a difference, and means we can be there for families during incredibly difficult times."
Liberty Steel website
Bluebell Wood website
Images: Liberty Steel
0 comments:
Post a Comment