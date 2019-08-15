News: £2m investment into the future
By Tom Austen
An ambitious proposal to bring more events to Rotherham has been successful in securing funding from Arts Council England.
£2m in funding has been awarded through the National Lottery Creative People and Places programme which focuses on parts of the country where involvement in arts and culture is significantly below the national average. A total of 12 projects are receiving funding, nine of which are based in locations brand new to the Creative People and Places network which includes Rotherham.
Flux Capacitor aims to get more people creative, more often and support as many people in Rotherham to engage in cultural activities including music, art and theatre. The action-research programme is designed to engage Rotherham's communities in arts and culture. The programme will transform local people's involvement in leading and shaping relevant cultural provision.
The name is taken from the popular 80's film "Back to the Future" where the DeLorean uses a Flux Capacitor to power the engine, the name also supports the Young People's Manifesto for re-imagining Rotherham from 2017 which included the idea that "everyone should have access to a flying car which runs on clouds."
Voluntary Action Rotherham (VAR) is working in partnership with Rotherham Open Arts Renaissance, Rotherham Ethnic Minority Alliance, Grimm and Co, Wentworth Woodhouse and Rotherham Council to deliver the exciting four year programme.
Julie Adamson of VAR, said: "Flux Capacitor aims to make culture and the arts part of everyday life instead of a luxury for the people of Rotherham. Our partnership brings together organisations with expertise and a passion to make a difference so that everyone in Rotherham can benefit.
"We will be working with our communities to ensure everything we do is developed with them, we know our communities often feel left out but this is our chance to change that. We will be working with international artists of all kinds as well as supporting artists local to Rotherham, it will be a wonderful opportunity to show just what Rotherham can do."
VAR website
Images: VAR
