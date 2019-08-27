News: Millmoor reuse plans submitted
By Tom Austen
Abandoned as a football league ground, the owners of Millmoor in Rotherham are looking to establish the reuse of part of the site.
Rotherham United moved into the £20m New York Stadium close to the town centre in 2014 having left Millmoor in 2008.
Without regular tenants, the home of The Millers for over 100 years has remained largely intact and is sporadically used for local football. It was set to host home games for the Rotherham Titans, the town's rugby team, but talks broke down in 2011. Just this month it hosted the Official Strongman European Championships.
C.F. Booth, one of the largest independently run recycling companies in Europe, has now submitted a planning application to enable part of Millmoor to support its scrap operations next door having secured contracts to recycle London's old trains.
Similar to plans put in place in 2012, the proposal would see land behind the main stand (where refurbishment was never completed) used to store up to 45 train cars for a temporary period of 36 months.
Established in 1920, C.F. Booth is a family firm that has grown from its beginnings as a local metal trader and specialises in metal recycling and metal ingot manufacturing of both ferrous and non ferrous metals for UK import and export. It supplies industries from small machine shops through to marine and aerospace work and has a turnover of around £140m.
The site is allocated as mixed use in the borough's local plan. The application states: "The area proposed for temporary storage of train cars is the car park to the West of the stadium, being the same area previously used for storage.
"At 10-14 day intervals new rail cars are to be delivered to CF Booth Rotherham Ltd and it is planned that the majority of rail cars delivered to CF Booth Ltd and although delivery of the trains are not under control of CF Booth Ltd, these are carefully planned by the rail network to avoid deliveries during busy times and potential congestion."
The company expects to dismantle four rails cars per week.
Associated with the scrapping of diesel and electric locomotives since the 1960's the company is now one of the largest rolling stock recyclers in the UK, working with several of the main rail operating companies.
As Transport for London (TfL) receives new trains and carriages from the likes of Bombardier in Derby, an old carriage is sent up North to Booth's scrapyard to be stripped and recycled.
In recent years, close to 100 parts of rolling stock more commonly found on the Circle, Hammersmith & City and District lines of the London Underground have reached the end of the line in Rotherham.
TfL is currently replacing its class 315 trains that operate on the London Overground.
C.F. Booth website
Images: Google Maps
The 1st TFL Class 315 arrives at CF Booths Rotherham destined for the cutters torch. @RailOpsGroup 37800 arrives through Rotherham Masborough and round the corner to Holmes Jnc. A very quick reverse shunt and 315850 has run on @networkrail metals for the last time. @Clinnick1 pic.twitter.com/r3qObpprhJ— Darren...JB (@Rail_Photter) October 20, 2018
